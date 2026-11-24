Priyansh Arya, the Delhi captain, on Tuesday, registered the highest individual score by an Indian batter in all T20s, his 181 surpassing KL Rahul's previous best of 152 for the Delhi Capitals against the Punjab Kings in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Priyansh Arya smashed 19 sixes for Delhi against Tamil Nadu. (Priyansh Arya - Instagram) more

He achieved the feat against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) clash at the Daly College in Indore. The left-hander missed out on the all-time record after being dismissed in the penultimate over of the innings.

The highest-ever score in T20 cricket belongs to South Africa's Lhuan-de Pretorious, who had smashed an unbeaten 188 in the CSA T20 Pro Cup for the Titans against the Knights.

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Arya's 68-ball knock included 7 boundaries and 19 sixes. With this performance, the 25-year-old also registered the highest-ever individual score in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beating Tilak Varma's previous best of 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya.

The opening batter's performance helped Delhi post 275/5 in the allotted 20 overs. He looked set to smash Pretorious' record, but fell to M Siddharth in the 19th over while going for a big one.

Arya's total tally of 19 maximums is the joint-most sixes in a single T20 innings alongside New Zealand's Finn Allen, who smashed the same number of sixes while playing for the San Francisco Unicorns against the Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC) last year.