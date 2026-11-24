“Clearly, so far I’ve not been able to handle it in the best possible way,” he said in a conversation released on Chess.com. “There have been major setbacks and most of us, including me, understand that these things are not some chess weaknesses. The positions I got in Chennai (Grand Masters), for example, I would win in my sleep. Obviously, it’s something to do with a lot of expectations and a lot of pressure.”

Unlike in his 2024 match against Ding Liren, when he was widely seen as the overwhelming favourite, Gukesh enters this contest far from his best form and rated 72 points below his challenger, who is in tremendous shape. But the 20-year-old is quick to acknowledge that.

Gukesh has lived this moment before – the pre-match nerves, the anticipation, the intense training camps devoted entirely to one opponent. It’s a unique experience. He loves the pre-match training camps the most, he admitted while predictably choosing not to reveal his team.

Both arrived a couple of days ago in the Swiss town of Cologny, just outside Geneva, where the match will be played. They checked out the lights, floor and chairs at the Fondation Martin Bodmer, a library-museum that will be their home and bubble for the next fortnight. They then got through the mandatory opening press conference, opening ceremony and drawing of colours (Gukesh will play Black in Game 1). All of it, perhaps, while trying to get a measure of each other.

Defending world champion D Gukesh , whose form, ranking and rating have slid, goes up against Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan, who has rocketed into the world’s top five on a red-hot run of games.

For a match that will decide the World Chess Championship – the biggest title in chess – the buzz has been awfully muted. But starting Tuesday, two grandmasters with a combined age of just 40 will go at each other in a best-of-14 classical games affair, in the hushed confines of a library-museum in Geneva, surrounded by shelves of rare books and manuscripts.

Fending off pressure Two years ago, Gukesh perhaps expected slightly less resistance from his opponent, with the match turning out to be tougher than he imagined. He lost the opening game, had to regroup and eventually went on to win a close match with a score of 7.5-6.5. Much of it came down to his mental fortitude. He played on in every game, turned down threefold repetitions and was duly rewarded in the end.

In Game 14, in a position that appeared objectively drawn, Ding committed a horrific blunder with 55. Rf2. The kind of mistake that can wake a player up in a cold sweat on the odd night. Gukesh won, sobbed and made history as the youngest-ever undisputed world chess champion at 18.

Two years later, he has the job of guarding his turf. Sindarov, who will turn 21 during the match, will be anything but an easy opponent, and Gukesh will once again need to rely on his mental chops.

The heartening bit in recent months has been how visibly calm and happy he seems, making peace with his setbacks and the uncertainties that come with being world champion. He has found refuge in surfing and skateboarding and seems to have learnt the art of letting go. In his corner is coach and confidante Grzegorz Gajewski, and the only Indian who’s successfully defended his world title, multiple times – Viswanathan Anand.

Gukesh, however, wants to discard the word ‘defending’ from his lexicon. It can suggest playing not to lose rather than playing to win.

“I’m not here to defend anything, I’m here to win it all over again,” he said at Sunday’s opening press conference. His equanimity in the face of challenges that go well beyond what a young player should have to contend with has been impressive. So has the grace with which he has handled some unfair, at times downright nasty, attempts to undermine his standing as world champion.

A gritty opponent If Gukesh knows what it takes to survive the pressures of a World Championship match, he has also had a glimpse of his challenger’s resilience.

In January this year, Sindarov pulled off a splendid 78-move escape from the jaws of defeat against him, at the Tata Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee.

Sindarov’s recent run of results – including winning in his last tournament outing in Saint Louis before the match – has only bolstered the belief that he will be the man to beat in Geneva.

World No 1 and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen has described Sindarov as a “significant favourite.”

“Gukesh has very, very obvious weaknesses when it comes to his understanding, and Sindarov does not in the same way. He’s a lot more well-rounded… I don’t think it’s a secret to most people that Gukesh’s evaluations are way too optimistic. That kind of makes him take way more chances than he should. I think especially now that his confidence hasn’t been too high, he just tries to do a little bit too much.”

Ian Nepomniachtchi, who challenged Carlsen for the world title in 2021, however, cautions against reading too much into Sindarov’s recent run of form.

“Right now, it’s maybe 65-35 in Sindarov’s favour, given his form. Unpopular opinion, I think as of now Sindarov is slightly overrated,” he told HT. “He’s really riding the wave of success. It reminds me very much of Alireza Firouzja in 2021. He was successful in every tournament and at some point of course, he got unlucky. So, you never know.”

The value of experience Former world champion Garry Kasparov picked experience – which Gukesh has on his side – as the possible deciding factor. Gukesh, himself, has spoken of his belief that his previous World Championship match experience and the greater number of years he has spent competing at the elite level could give him an edge.

In a match between two young, ambitious players, much could hinge on who strikes first and how the other responds.

Fourteen games against the same opponent can lay bare weaknesses, unleash inner demons and morph confidence into doubt. Gukesh knows a thing or two about how quickly the dynamics of a match can shift. In 2024, when Ding appeared increasingly content to play for draws, the Indian and his team changed tack, looking to prolong games, tire him out and create chances. The strategy eventually paid off when Ding blundered in the final game.

With the wisdom of someone who has been through the wringer before, Gukesh understands that a World Championship match can take on a life of its own.

“Whatever has happened till now, I think, just gets erased when we sit at the table for game one.”