A 31-year-old software engineer has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 26-year-old friend, Komal Dahale, following an argument at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Pune's Hinjewadi area in the early hours of Monday. According to preliminary investigations, the incident took place after the two returned to Dahale's PG accommodation (PTI) more

Dahale, a native of Wardha district in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, was allegedly assaulted by the accused, Shubham Kalbande, during a dispute at her accommodation in Sakhare Vasti, police said.

Both Dahale and Kalbande worked as software engineers at two major IT companies in Pune and had known each other for around three-and-a-half years. They were reportedly in a relationship and had been having frequent arguments over the past two to three months.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested Kalbande and booked him for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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According to preliminary investigations, the incident took place after the two returned to Dahale's PG accommodation, Pristine PG, following a dinner outing on Sunday night.

The couple had reportedly gone out for dinner with Dahale's friends. After returning to the accommodation, an argument broke out between them, following which her friends left.

The disagreement allegedly escalated into physical assault around 3 am, when Kalbande punched and assaulted Dahale repeatedly with his hands. Police said no weapon was used in the incident.

Around 6.30 am, Kalbande allegedly found Dahale unresponsive and called the police, seeking an ambulance. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police personnel subsequently reached the PG accommodation and began an investigation. Kalbande was initially detained for questioning and was later arrested after he allegedly admitted to his involvement in the incident.

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Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey confirmed that both the victim and the accused were IT professionals employed at different multinational companies.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 2) Pradeep Jadhav said preliminary findings indicated that a dispute between the two had preceded the incident.

“An argument broke out between them which may have turned into physical assault, in which the victim died. The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report,” Jadhav said.

Police said swelling was found around Dahale's eyes and on other parts of her body.

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A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said the two frequently met and that Dahale had reportedly been suspicious of Kalbande's character. The issue allegedly led to an argument that later turned violent.

Investigators are examining statements from Dahale's roommate and other witnesses, while further investigation is being conducted by Hinjewadi police.