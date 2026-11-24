The United States is investigating the potential involvement of Iran in dozens of cyberattacks against energy tankers, the Wall Street Journal reported. This comes amid concerns that Tehran is widening the war with cyber operations and terror plots against Americans situated far from the Middle East. As per the report, as many as 50 ships, which were carrying oil, liquefied petroleum, chemical products and other explosive substances, are believed to have been attacked. Image for representational purposes. (AP Photo) more

According to the WSJ report, as many as 50 ships which were carrying oil, liquefied petroleum, chemical products and other explosive substances are believed to have been attacked. The report cited US officials and others familiar with the matter.

The report noted that some vessels have also received warnings and bomb threats which indicated that they could be blown up. While WSJ reported that the US was viewing Iran as the primary suspect, they were also eyeing Russia as a possible culprit.

(This story is being updated)