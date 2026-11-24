Amnesty International called Tuesday for an investigation into potential war crimes by the Ethiopian army and its allies after 14 civilians, including children, were killed by "indiscriminate" artillery fire in the Tigray region. Amnesty alleges possible war crimes in Ethiopia shelling more

Tigrayan rebels, who have run the region for years, launched an offensive against the federal government in September but were ultimately forced to retreat after a powerful counter-offensive involving aerial strikes and lost control of the state.

The fighting stoked fears of a return to the 2020-22 civil war, in which an estimated 600,000 were killed.

Between September 26 and 28, the Ethiopian army and a pro-government Tigrayan militia shelled the town of Alamata, home to some 80,000 people, and Amnesty said it had confirmed the deaths of 14 civilians, including three children.

"Indiscriminate attacks violate the rules of international humanitarian law and these strikes must be investigated as war crimes," said Yasmine Ahmed, a regional director at Amnesty International.

The NGO said the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front the rebel organisation fighting the government also endangered the lives of civilians by deliberately "establishing military bases in populated residential areas, including in several schools".

The federal army and government ignored requests for comment from AFP.

The TPLF told Amnesty it "categorically rejects" the accusations.

The report was based on interviews with 28 people, including survivors and witnesses.

A medical worker at the Alamata hospital said most of the wounds they treated during that period were "caused by shrapnel from explosive munitions", according to the report.

Amnesty urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to swiftly investigate and "identify those responsible for crimes under international law, and ensure they are held accountable".

"Civilians are paying the ultimate price for the failure to hold perpetrators accountable in past and ongoing conflicts in Ethiopia," said Ahmed.

Despite the widespread allegations of war crimes in the 2020-22 war, there have been no prosecutions.

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