MS Now reports that Nvidia did not brief the DOJ before reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, president and a member of the board of directors. A senior official in the Justice Department told MS Now's Paula Reid that Donald Trump and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche spoke over the weekend about Jensen Huang. Blanche communicated to Trump that " DOJ has found no evidence of wrongdoing by either Jensen or Nvidia."

The development has raised eyebrows, given the DOJ is investigating Megaspeed, a Singaporean firm, accused of smuggling export-restricted Nvidia chips to China. Megaspeed was foremrly run by Jensen Huang's extramarital affair partner, Alice Huang, who suspected of being a Chinese spy. Alice Huang is being investigated by US intelligence, the agency's chief Jay Clayton said on Monday.

Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks at the Nvidia GTC event on the sidelines of Computex 2026 in Taipei, Taiwan, on Monday, June 1. (Bloomberg)

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) was not informed by Nvidia before the chipmaker announced Jensen Huang's return on Monday, November 23, MS Now reports .

Reid noted that the ongoing probe into Megaspeed and Alice Huang could lead to new evidence coming up, potentially changing the Trump administration's assessment of the national security risk posed by Jensen Huang continuing to lead Nvidia.

Megaspeed, where Alice Huang was formerly a managing director, is accused of being a key node in a network suspected of illegally shipping export-restricted US-made AI chips to China. A series of reports since revealed more details about the alleged network that diverted billions of dollars' worth of restricted Nvidia chips to China.

Also read: 'The wisdom of the crowd prevails’: Bill Ackman reacts to Nvidia board reversing Jensen Huang’s exit

Trump administration played a key role in Jensen Huang's reinstatement Trump told CNBC in an interview that he talked with the board "directly and indirectly" about reinstating Jensen Huang over the weekend. He claimed that his administration officials "convinced" the board to reinstate Huang, assuring them that the 63-year-old did not pose a threat to national security. Separately, Semafor reported that JD Vance pulled strings with his contacts among Silicon Valley top brass to convince the Nvidia board to reinstate Jensen Huang.

"I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump said, saying he "convinced" the board. “I think the board acted really responsibly. They did ask for assurance on the national security threat. And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot.”

Nvidia, in their statement, said that they held multiple discussion sessions with Jensen Huang as well as top Trump administration officials.

"In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk," Nvidia said.