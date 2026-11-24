Nvidia accepted Huang's resignation on November 12 after reports emerged about his alleged extramarital relationships. One of the reports involved Alice Huang , a business executive who is not related to him. US officials reportedly suspected her of having links to Chinese intelligence efforts involving advanced AI chips. Other reports also raised questions about relationships with Nvidia employees.

His comment came after Nvidia's board reversed its earlier decision to accept Huang's resignation. The move followed days of criticism from investors, public figures and people within the technology industry, many of whom had questioned the decision to remove one of the company's most important leaders.

Founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management Bill Ackman, speaks at Semafor's "Silicon Valley and The World" conference in Menlo Park, California, on November 16, 2026. (Photo by Godofredo A. V�SQUEZ / AFP) (AFP)

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has reacted to Nvidia's decision to bring back co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO, president and board member. Shortly after the company announced Huang's reinstatement on November 23, Ackman posted on X: "The wisdom of the crowd prevails."

The allegations brought attention to possible national security concerns and Huang's communication with the board. On November 8, he reportedly acknowledged being unfaithful in a company memo and apologised. Nvidia's board then began reviewing the matter, including concerns about possible foreign intelligence activity.

Also Read: Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia president, CEO and board director 11 days after ouster over Chinese spy affair row

Bill Ackman had criticised the board's decision Ackman was among the prominent voices questioning how the board handled Huang's departure. He argued that directors had acted too quickly and had not properly considered the possible impact on shareholders, employees and Nvidia's business partners.

He also questioned whether the board had made its decision based on headlines rather than a complete review of the situation. Ackman viewed the handling of Huang's exit as a corporate governance issue and had argued that the company should not rule out his return.

Support for Huang also grew among investors and members of the technology industry. A campaign calling for his return reportedly attracted more than 180,000 signatures. President Donald Trump also publicly backed Huang and urged Nvidia to reinstate him.

Also Read: ‘It’s outrageous’: US lawmakers question Jensen Huang's Nvidia return despite Trump's backing

Nvidia brings Huang back after 11 days On November 23, Nvidia's board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang. In its statement, the company confirmed that directors had held discussions with him and were satisfied with his candour and ability to lead. The board also received input from senior US government officials and concluded that his return did not pose a national security risk.

The company's independent investigation into the allegations is continuing. Huang's return marks a major change in the company's position, while Ackman's brief post reflects the pressure that built around the board's original decision.