Bitcoin price recovered above $61,000 on Monday after a sharp selloff over the weekend triggered heavy losses across the cryptocurrency market. Investors were also watching pressure on global technology stocks and uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate decisions. Bitcoin rebounds above $61,000 after $1.8 billion in crypto liquidations as Fed rate hike fears weigh on market sentiment. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel) more

The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading 0.3% higher at $61,502.8 as of 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT) on Monday, according to Investing.com.

Bitcoin had fallen to $55,326.3 on Saturday during the sharp market selloff. This was its weakest level since September 2024.

However, Bitcoin recovered more than 9% from its weekend low as forced selling in the cryptocurrency market began to ease.

$1.8 billion crypto liquidations hit market The weekend selloff triggered around $1.8 billion in liquidations of leveraged cryptocurrency positions within 24 hours, according to data from CoinGlass. Of the total liquidations, around $1.3 billion came from traders who had bet that cryptocurrency prices would rise, CoinGlass data showed.

Leveraged trading allows investors to borrow money or use borrowed funds to take larger positions in the market. When prices move sharply against these positions, exchanges can automatically close them to limit losses. This process is known as liquidation.

The large number of liquidations added to selling pressure and increased volatility across the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin's recovery brought some relief to the market after heavily leveraged traders were forced to close their positions during the weekend selloff.

The rebound was also supported by short covering. This happens when traders who had bet on falling prices buy back Bitcoin to close their positions. The sharp decline had also cleared many leveraged bets on rising prices, reducing the risk of further forced selling.

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However, investor confidence remained weak. Traders were still cautious about making big investments because of concerns over high technology stock valuations and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook, Investing.com reported.

Tech stock losses add to Bitcoin pressure Cryptocurrencies have also been affected by a wider selloff in risky assets as investors rethink their exposure to technology stocks. Investors are increasingly questioning whether the huge investments made by artificial intelligence companies in data centres and computing infrastructure will generate enough returns to justify their costs.

These concerns have put pressure on AI-related companies and technology stocks, adding to uncertainty across financial markets. US stock markets recorded heavy losses last week. The Nasdaq fell more than 5% on Friday and turned negative for the year, according to Investing.com.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also entered correction territory, while Asian technology shares remained under pressure on Monday. The weakness in global technology stocks has added to concerns among cryptocurrency investors, as Bitcoin and other digital assets have also faced selling pressure.

Fed rate hike fears weigh on Bitcoin Expectations about the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate decision have become another major concern for cryptocurrency investors. Markets have increasingly started pricing in the possibility that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates next month, Investing.com reported.

However, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned the Federal Reserve against raising interest rates further. He said the central bank could make a policy mistake if it tightens monetary policy too aggressively, pointing to tighter financial conditions over the past few months, Forbes reported on November 23.

Bessent also said the Democratic Party's victory in the November midterm elections had worried investors about a possible slowdown in AI investments, which have become an important part of US economic growth.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman also warned that further interest-rate increases could push the US and global economies towards a recession. He said financial conditions had already tightened sharply and warned that the Fed could make another policy mistake at its December 9 meeting, Forbes reported.

Markets widely expected the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points next month. However, last week's stock market decline reduced expectations of a larger 50-basis-point hike while slightly increasing the possibility of the central bank keeping rates unchanged, Forbes reported.

Expectations of higher interest rates have supported the US dollar and pushed inflation-adjusted US Treasury yields higher. A stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields can make cryptocurrencies less attractive to investors because Bitcoin does not offer regular interest payments.

Higher interest rates also increase borrowing costs. This can reduce investors' willingness to put money into riskier assets such as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The US dollar has remained close to a 19-month high, adding further pressure on digital assets, Investing.com reported.

Investors are now waiting for the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation report, scheduled for Wednesday. The PCE report is an important inflation measure watched by the Federal Reserve.

The second estimate of US third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) is also scheduled for release on Wednesday, Forbes reported.

Investors will study both sets of data for clues about the central bank's next interest-rate decision. Any signs of persistent inflation could strengthen expectations of tighter monetary policy, while weaker economic growth could increase pressure on the Fed to reconsider further rate increases.

Bitcoin ETF outflows show weaker institutional demand Large investors have also reduced their investments as the cryptocurrency market continues to fall. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw around $1.8 billion withdrawn over the past week, according to SoSoValue data.

This means investors took out more money from these funds than they put in. The withdrawals show that demand for Bitcoin through these funds has weakened, adding to concerns about its near-term performance.

Ethereum, XRP and other cryptocurrencies recover Most major cryptocurrencies also moved higher on Monday after recording sharp losses over the weekend, Investing.com reported.

Ethereum, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, rose 0.8% to $1,724.92.

XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency, gained 0.8% to $0.9397.

Solana climbed 2.6%, recording the biggest gain among the major cryptocurrencies mentioned in the report.

Cardano and BNB both advanced 0.8% on Monday.

Among meme cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin traded largely unchanged, showing little movement during the recovery.