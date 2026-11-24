A suspected North Korean aircraft breached South Korean airspace Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to issue an alert urging residents of an eastern island to seek shelter, Yonhap news agency reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes part in an event to receive credentials from newly appointed ambassadors from multiple countries, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) November 23. (via REUTERS) more

"A flying object, believed to be a North Korean aircraft, violated South Korean airspace at 7:52 am (2252 GMT Monday), prompting authorities to issue a warning" to residents of Ulleung County off the country's east coast, Yonhap said.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety reportedly sent an emergency alert to residents of the island, urging them to seek shelter in underground facilities or inside buildings.

The warning was lifted at around 7:57 am, five minutes after it was issued, Yonhap said.

There was no immediate detail on the nature of the incident or whether the suspected aircraft had crossed back into North Korean airspace.