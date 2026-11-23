Jensen Huang expresses gratitude

Jensen Huang has also expressed gratitude to the Nvidia board, employees, shareholders and global partners following his reinstatement, saying he is “honoured to return” to lead the technology giant.

Emphasising the significance of the responsibility, Huang said he would take the role with “greatest humility and renewed commitment”, as Nvidia stands at the forefront of what he described as a new industrial revolution.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Huang in a statement released by Nvidia.