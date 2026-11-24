What are open-weight AI models and why are they important?

Nvidia reinstated Huang as its president and CEO on Monday, days after he stepped down amid a controversy over an alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy. In an official statement, the company said its board of directors had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings, during which members expressed satisfaction with his candour and leadership abilities.

US President Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance personally intervened in Nvidia's decision to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang over the weekend, after becoming convinced that he was the only person capable of protecting American-made open-weight AI models, according to a Reuters report.

How could open-weight AI help the US compete with China?

How could open-weight AI help the US compete with China?

Why did Trump view Jensen Huang as important to American open-weight AI?

Why did Trump view Jensen Huang as important to American open-weight AI?

Open-weight AI models are systems whose core components are publicly available, allowing users to download, modify and adapt them for specific tasks.

Their growing popularity has emerged as a major business opportunity for Nvidia, as they expand demand for the company's chips and computing infrastructure beyond a small group of major AI developers.

China is leading the development of open-weight AI systems, which are increasingly gaining traction among US companies as they offer a cheaper alternative to proprietary AI tools developed by leading American labs OpenAI and Anthropic. These models can also deliver performance comparable to their proprietary counterparts.

Nvidia has emerged as one of the biggest supporters of the US open-weight AI ecosystem. In August, the company agreed to acquire Hugging Face, a platform that allows developers to host open-weight AI models and other AI-related resources. Nvidia is also an investor in Reflection AI, a US-based company that launched its first open-weight model in October.

Also Read | Nvidia board bypassed senior leadership in decision to reinstate Jensen Huang: Report

Nvidia backs US open-weight AI ecosystem amid China's growing lead Huang and Nvidia's lobbyists have also urged US lawmakers to support the development of open-weight AI technology. In a letter earlier this year, Huang called on lawmakers to avoid "premature restrictions" on such tools.

Huang resigned as CEO earlier this month following reports that he had engaged in multiple extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Reuters reported on November 18 that the Trump administration was considering requiring US companies to publicly disclose their use of Chinese AI models, including open-weight systems, as part of efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese technology.

Republican lawmakers have increasingly backed the argument that open-weight AI is essential for the US to compete with China. On Friday, two senior House Republicans urged the Trump administration to support American companies developing such models, saying it would strengthen the country's ability to counter China.