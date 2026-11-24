Joe Kasper, who served as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's chief of staff during the first three months of the Trump administration, has called for him to step down. In an interview with POLITICO, Kasper criticised Hegseth's leadership at the Pentagon and his handling of the ongoing war in Iran, arguing that his approach had affected his ability to do the job. Pete Hegseth’s former chief of staff Joe Kasper calls for his resignation, criticising his Pentagon leadership and Iran war strategy.. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) more

"Pete’s ability to be effective has been constrained and very soon he’ll have lost any ability to be effective," Kasper told the publication. "For that reason and others it’s time for Pete to call it quits."

Kasper also questioned Hegseth's decisions to remove senior military officials, including Black and female leaders. He accused the defense secretary of focusing too much on his public image instead of the needs of the department. He also described the administration's handling of the Iran war as a "shitshow."

Pentagon responds to Kasper's criticism A senior Pentagon official rejected Kasper's claims in a statement to POLITICO, describing him as a disgruntled former staff member. The official accused Kasper of spreading false information to the media and defended Hegseth's work at the department.

"Secretary Hegseth is laser focused on restoring lethality to the force and supporting our warfighters," the official stated, while accusing Kasper of trying to rewrite the history of his own time at the Pentagon.

Kasper also questioned the decision to remove three Pentagon officials in April 2025 during an investigation into suspected leaks. The officials, Dan Caldwell, Darin Selnick and Colin Carroll, had denied sharing sensitive information without authorisation.

Kasper now believes there was no evidence that they had leaked information. The New York Times previously reported that an internal investigation had found no wrongdoing by the three men.

Kasper questions Hegseth's leadership at the Pentagon Kasper also raised concerns about the departure or removal of several senior military leaders, including Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, Army Chief of Staff Randy George and General Christopher T. Donahue. He argued that the loss of experienced officials had weakened the department's leadership.

He further questioned Hegseth's ability to maintain working relationships with members of Congress and secure support for the Pentagon's priorities. Kasper predicted that the defense secretary would struggle to gain the cooperation needed to move forward with department plans.

Despite the criticism, President Donald Trump has continued to support Hegseth as defense secretary. Hegseth also survived a House impeachment vote earlier in November, although questions about his leadership and the Iran war continue to draw criticism from some Republicans.