Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.
Enforcement Directorate seeks Ravi Uppal’s extradition, to send request for 2 others in Mahadev app case
The ED is preparing to send extradition requests for two more key players in the ₹6,000 crore online gambling syndicate — Shubham Soni and Anil Kumar Agarwal.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent an extradition request to the UAE for Mahadev app co-founder Ravi Uppal following his recent arrest in the West Asian country. The agency is also preparing to send extradition requests for two more key players in the ₹6,000 crore online gambling syndicate — Shubham Soni and Anil Kumar Agarwal — three weeks after the return of main promoter Sourabh Chandrakar from Oman, people aware of the matter said.
Soni alias Pintu is a member of Mahadev’s top management and allegedly handled its finances, cash couriers and transactions with betting-panel operators, while Agarwal is a partner in the syndicate who looked after Chandrakar’s betting IDs.
Extradition requests sent to the UAE
A highly placed official said they are among the Mahadev case accused detained or formally arrested in the UAE along with Uppal and Vikash Chhaparia (who managed the promoters’ money).
HT first reported on November 4 that Uppal had been captured in the UAE.
“The extradition requests have already been sent to the UAE for Ravi Uppal and Chhaparia. Requests for extradition of Soni and Agarwal will be sent in the coming week,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.
Chandrakar has already been questioned at length by ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after he was extradited from Oman on November 1.
A second official said on Sunday that Soni “is part of Mahadev’s management from day one. He allegedly handled finances, cash couriers and transactions with betting-panel operators.”
In an email sent to ED on November 2, 2023, in response to a summons, Soni had described himself as promoter of Mahadev Online Book, said the official.
ED's allegations
ED has alleged that bank accounts associated with Soni were used for transactions involving panel operators and Chandrakar’s associates. One Asim Das, who was intercepted with ₹5.39 crore in cash in Chhattisgarh in November 2023 was allegedly acting on Soni’s instructions. ED has also claimed that Nitish Diwan, another manager of the syndicate, allegedly formed a Dubai-based company, Trinity Solutions LLC, on Soni’s instructions.
A third officer said that Agarwal allegedly looked after Chandrakar’s betting IDs and was a partner in the syndicate. The officer said that Agarwal holds 49% stake in a Dubai-based firm — Exim General. ED suspects that this firm was used to route and invest betting proceeds. His travel records obtained by ED show he has travelled abroad with Chandrakar and Uppal.
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Chhaparia is a Kolkata-based former share trader who moved to Dubai and allegedly managed the promoters’ money. According to ED, he also made payments to vendors and event organisers and invested funds in Indian listed companies through Dubai-based entities registered as foreign portfolio investors. In September 2023, ED froze securities worth ₹236.3 crore held by these Dubai-based companies. He also reportedly holds a Vanuatu passport like Chandrakar and Uppal.
“If India gets these four people from the UAE, the syndicate’s entire overseas leadership will be in custody, which will help dismantle the entire betting network,” the third officer said.