“The extradition requests have already been sent to the UAE for Ravi Uppal and Chhaparia. Requests for extradition of Soni and Agarwal will be sent in the coming week,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.

HT first reported on November 4 that Uppal had been captured in the UAE.

A highly placed official said they are among the Mahadev case accused detained or formally arrested in the UAE along with Uppal and Vikash Chhaparia (who managed the promoters’ money).

Soni alias Pintu is a member of Mahadev’s top management and allegedly handled its finances, cash couriers and transactions with betting-panel operators, while Agarwal is a partner in the syndicate who looked after Chandrakar’s betting IDs.

HT first reported on November 4 that Ravi Uppal had been captured in the UAE. (HT File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent an extradition request to the UAE for Mahadev app co-founder Ravi Uppal following his recent arrest in the West Asian country. The agency is also preparing to send extradition requests for two more key players in the ₹6,000 crore online gambling syndicate — Shubham Soni and Anil Kumar Agarwal — three weeks after the return of main promoter Sourabh Chandrakar from Oman, people aware of the matter said.

Chandrakar has already been questioned at length by ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after he was extradited from Oman on November 1.

A second official said on Sunday that Soni “is part of Mahadev’s management from day one. He allegedly handled finances, cash couriers and transactions with betting-panel operators.”

In an email sent to ED on November 2, 2023, in response to a summons, Soni had described himself as promoter of Mahadev Online Book, said the official.

ED's allegations ED has alleged that bank accounts associated with Soni were used for transactions involving panel operators and Chandrakar’s associates. One Asim Das, who was intercepted with ₹5.39 crore in cash in Chhattisgarh in November 2023 was allegedly acting on Soni’s instructions. ED has also claimed that Nitish Diwan, another manager of the syndicate, allegedly formed a Dubai-based company, Trinity Solutions LLC, on Soni’s instructions.

A third officer said that Agarwal allegedly looked after Chandrakar’s betting IDs and was a partner in the syndicate. The officer said that Agarwal holds 49% stake in a Dubai-based firm — Exim General. ED suspects that this firm was used to route and invest betting proceeds. His travel records obtained by ED show he has travelled abroad with Chandrakar and Uppal.

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Chhaparia is a Kolkata-based former share trader who moved to Dubai and allegedly managed the promoters’ money. According to ED, he also made payments to vendors and event organisers and invested funds in Indian listed companies through Dubai-based entities registered as foreign portfolio investors. In September 2023, ED froze securities worth ₹236.3 crore held by these Dubai-based companies. He also reportedly holds a Vanuatu passport like Chandrakar and Uppal.

“If India gets these four people from the UAE, the syndicate’s entire overseas leadership will be in custody, which will help dismantle the entire betting network,” the third officer said.