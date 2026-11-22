The Cockroach Janata Party said it is here to stay and will continue to function as an independent pressure group to hold those in power accountable, its leaders said at an event in Panaji on Sunday. Dipke claimed the “loss of culture” in Goa, while claiming that the state's towns and cities had become like “any other metropolitan city.” (ANI Video Grab) more

The outfit ruled out entering electoral politics, but said it would set the agenda for the youth of the country, while adding that it would prepare a manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa in 2027.

CJP convener Abhijeet Dipke said the movement would make the scrapping of Section 39A its “top priority”, while the outfit's spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the members were in it “for the long run.” Ranka highlighted remarks like “CJP it's done bro”, saying these would keep happening, but said the outfit was “here to build India.”

"'CJP is done, bro!' This will keep on happening. Because we’re here for the long run. We’re not just here to save India, we’re also here to build India. The youth of the country and the future of India is not the 75 years old mahamanav (great man)," Ranka said.

Also Read | CJP plans pan-India initiative to promote Gandhi's legacy through humour and satire

He further dispelled notions that the movement had been formed for a single protest. “A lot of people, even our own volunteers, members think it is about one movement, one protest, one resignation. CJP is here for the long haul. CJP is out to fight the long game. Cockroaches will never die,” Ranka said. He added that the outfit had been “silent” for a month because its members were on a break.

“We've been trying to spend time with our families on Diwali and already there is a small section that is writing our obituary,” he said.

Dipke vows fight to ‘save’ Goan identity, targets Section 39A CJP convener Dipke said the organisation would back the people of Goa in their “fight” to “save” their identity, adding that the scrapping of section 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act would be the movement's top priority in its manifesto.

Section 39A, a newly introduced amendment to Goa’s Town and Country Planning Act, allows for reclassification of individual plots on Goa’s regional plan, thus opening lakhs of square metres of lands otherwise classified as orchard, agricultural or eco-sensitive for construction and development.

Dipke claimed the “loss of culture” in Goa, while claiming that the state's towns and cities had become like “any other metropolitan city.”

“The first time I came to Goa, I saw the ocean. I saw the paddy fields, I saw the gold houses, the true architecture of Goa. But now, when I landed here, it doesn't feel like I have come to Goa," Dipke said. He added, “And I think that is the biggest loss of Goa: the loss of its identity, the loss of its culture, the loss of its beautiful, beautiful architecture in its houses.”

Dipke further claimed that this “starts when they take away your land.” “First, they take away your land. Then they take away your tradition. Then they take away your culture, and at the end, they take away your anger. And this is what politicians, with the help of their land sharks, are doing,” he claimed. He further alleged, “They are here just to make money by stealing away your identity, and that is what we have to protect.”

Also Read | CJP launches ‘Kya Bolti Public’ campaign in Goa; Dipke hails Goans’ support for Jantar Mantar protest

The CJP convener responded to Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant's earlier remark wherein he said the outfit's protests in Goa were mainly led by “outsiders”. “We can ask Pramod Sawant, who always claims people are coming from outside, you are the one weho is selling Goa to your friends from outside. And that is why it is very necessary for all of us to unite,” Dipke said. He said that CJP “will stand with each and every Goan who wants to save Goa.”

“This is the promise from us that we will fight with you to save Goa, and to save your lands. Because remember, without your land, you are nothing,” Dipke added..

‘Vote chori began in Goa’: Dipke accuses BJP of ‘stealing MLAs’ CJP's Dipke, speaking at the event in Panaji, claimed “vote chori began in Goa,” while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of “stealing MLAs” in the state.

“Vote chori began from Goa. These people call us anarchists saying we don't believe in the constitution. I want to warn these people – in what part of the constitution is it written that the party which gets twelve seats can steal and form the government by stealing MLAs from the other party. What constitution are you following?" Dipke said. He further said, "How are we (CJP) unconstitutional? It is you who are unconstitutional, who is murdering democracy every single day.”

Dipke was allegedly referring to repeated “defections” which has helped prop up the ruling BJP government in Goa, with the party not having won a simple majority in Goa since 2012. Dipke mentioned the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, claiming that the people's mandate was “far away” from the BJP then. In 2017, the BJP with 14 MLAs was able to form a government despite not being the single largest party.

“The murder of democracy started from Goa in 2017, when the mandate of the people was far away. That is the reason we all have to unite because if there is no value in our vote, then who are we? Who are we for them? We are just cockroaches and parasites for them," the CJP convener said. He added, "If we don't have the same rights, we are nothing but cockroaches and parasites, just like the Chief Justice of India said. And it's the reflection of their mentality that they think of us as a citizen.”

‘Not here to change the government’: CJP says will continue to function as independent pressure group Dipke reiterated that the CJP movement was only intended as a pressure group and had no desire to seek power or contest elections.

“I just want to make it clear: we are not here to change the government. We are here to change this country for the better," Dipke said. The CJP convener said the movement would seek accountability from future governments as well.

“Tomorrow somebody else will sit on the PM chair, and he might do the same things because power corrupts. Power corrupts everybody, and that is why an independent pressure group like CJP is needed -- one that does not take power, but makes sure whoever is in power cannot take us the people of India be the people of India for granted,” Dipke said, “Because if we don't keep them accountable, they will take our land, our mountains, all our resources, just like they have been doing, not just in Goa but all over India, all over India. We need to save that. We need to save our country.”