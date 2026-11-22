Nepal's prime minister, Balen Shah, is set to arrive in India on Sunday for his first visit since assuming office in March. During his first state visit to India, PM Balen Shah will also meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and call on President Droupadi Murmu. (Bloomberg) more

The rapper-turned-politician is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry of external affairs said. Shah's visit will last a little longer than 24 hours, with arrival on November 22 and departure the next day. The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks on Monday to review bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy," the MEA said.

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"It will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the bilateral partnership and advance mutually beneficial cooperation," it added.

In a press release, the MEA highlighted the close and friendly relations shared by India and Nepal, which it said are "rooted in historical, cultural and civilizational links and strong people-to-people ties."

"Bilateral cooperation has witnessed progress across diverse sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnership, energy and water resources, and physical and digital connectivity, with growing engagement in newer areas such as start-ups, technology and innovation, and sports," it added.

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Balen Shah will be accompanied by his foreign affairs minister, Shishir Khanal; finance minister, Swarnim Wagle; chief advisor to the PM, Kumar Byanjankar; and other senior officials of his government, Nepal's foreign affairs ministry said in a press release.