India has proposed a joint vision document focused on economic cooperation, investment, transit, energy, digital connectivity and health to be unveiled during Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah’s visit to India next week as part of efforts to take forward a reset of bilateral relations, people familiar with the matter said. Nepal PM Balen Shah’s first India visit is expected to focus on resetting bilateral ties, while Kathmandu has sought a $2 billion economic package.

The rapper-turned-politician, who has shied away from foreign trips since he became PM in March, is set to travel to India for a visit lasting a little more than 24 hours, arriving on November 22 and departing the following day. The visit is yet to be formally announced by both sides.

Ahead of the trip, Kathmandu has conveyed a proposal for a $2 billion economic package, including $1 billion in grants, as part of efforts to take forward development projects and reconstruct areas affected by the Bhote Koshi flash floods, the people said.

Shah’s visit is being seen as an opportunity for a reset in bilateral ties and is expected to focus on economic matters, air, land and digital connectivity, improved border management, and employment and educational opportunities. It will also be an opportunity for him to get to know India’s top leadership, the people said.

As part of the reset in relations, the Indian side proposed the joint vision document, to be formally adopted at the conclusion of the visit, which will focus on long-term cooperation and targets in specific sectors such as economic cooperation and trade, investment, transit, energy, digital connectivity, health, education and people-to-people ties, the people said. The document will also consolidate existing cooperation and set targets for India-backed development projects, they said.

India’s new ambassador to Nepal, Sudhakar Dalela, met Shah in Kathmandu on Wednesday and discussed ways to advance bilateral ties and cooperation. Dalela also briefed Shah on preparations for the high-level visit, the Indian embassy said.

The people referred to Nepal’s proposal for a $2 billion economic package and said detailed project reports would be required for financial grants and soft loans. They said that an assessment would also have to be made of Nepal’s ability to absorb and utilise such grants and loans. At the same time, they pointed out that India has not rolled out such a massive economic package in one go for any of its partners.

Leaders of Nepal’s ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), which came to power in elections held after a Gen Z uprising in 2025 that unseated the government of KP Sharma Oli, have repeatedly said they are not burdened with historical baggage and want a relationship with India that focuses on concrete outcomes, including the need to create economic opportunities and provide additional air connectivity.

Shah’s visit will also be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss differences in bilateral relations, including a territorial dispute over the border regions of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, and differences over the recruitment of Nepal’s Gurkhas in the Indian Army.