Nine members of a family from Maharashtra were killed and several others injured after a vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck along the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan early on Sunday, police said. Nine members of a family were killed after a vehicle crashed into a parked truck on the Kota-Udaipur highway. (HT Photo) more

A preliminary probe suggested the accident may have occurred after the driver dozed off at the wheel, the police said, adding a detailed investigation is underway.

The victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple near Shambhupura, when the SUV crashed into the stationary truck around 1am. The impact left the vehicle badly mangled, with the occupants trapped inside, the police said.

Kota superintendent of police (SP) Tejaswini Gautam said all those travelling in the vehicle were residents of Dhule district in Maharashtra. “It appears the accident may have occurred after the driver dozed off at the wheel,” she said.

The police said the family was travelling in a convoy of four vehicles while returning from the pilgrimage. The accident involved one of the vehicles.

Sixteen members of the same family, including children, were travelling in the vehicle. Among those killed were Sajjan (62), his wife Usha Bai (60), Sushila (62), Kailash (35), his wife Anita (34), Babulal (75) and Madhavi (32).

On receiving information, a police team, including the SP, rushed to the spot. With the help of local residents, rescue teams pulled out the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital mortuary.