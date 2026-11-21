"This (Purana) Quila, where we are sitting, is in itself a story. A fort, whose foundation was laid by Humayun, who had a descent from the Timurid (dynasty) linkage.. came from Central Asia. And Sher Shah Suri further built on it, who was an Afghan. One wall, two rivals, meaning two rulers and one fort, meaning two layers and one trench," the Pakistan minister said.

India is hosting the three-day civilisational summit at the historic precinct of the Purana Quila, which was inaugurated on Friday evening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of various SCO delegates, including Malik from Pakistan.

Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik departs from the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab )

Pakistan minister Musadik Malik in his address at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum here invoked Mughal Emperor Humayun and Sher Shah Suri, both associated with the construction of the Purana Quila, and said the old fortress is in itself a story of multiple layers of history.

What did Musadik Malik mean by “one wall, two rivals” at Purana Qila?

What did Musadik Malik mean by “one wall, two rivals” at Purana Qila?

He posted a video of his remarks on his X handle and also wrote in Urdu that this Quila is a "story".

Humayun was the second Mughal emperor, whose final resting place -- the famed Humayun's Tomb -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Nizamuddin area is located not far from the Purana Quila.

The tomb is the first garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent and marked a major departure from earlier funerary traditions. It is a pioneering example of Indo-Islamic architecture and a proud representation of India's heritage, according to the website of the culture ministry.

Amid unease in India-Pakistan ties since the 2025 Pahalgam attack, the minister is visiting India for the first time.

In his remarks delivered at the thematic session 'Civilisational and Cultural Expressions' chaired by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he also said, "dialogue is between distinct identities, and between diversity, and, we have come here for that dialogue only".

"Meaning, many voices, many identities, and their dialogues, and free flow of ideas, among them... free flow of identities. The wisdom lies in it, the wisdom lies in embracing it, embellishing it. So, wisdom is there in it, and needs courage too. And, we have gathered here to celebrate these two things," Malik said, without elaborating.

India is hosting the SCO forum at the Purana Quila -- a centrally protected monument in the heart of Delhi -- to showcase the richness of its civilisational wealth and the multiple layers of history spanning thousands of years.

As part of the Forum, a special site exhibition, titled 'Astitva -- The Essence of our Existence', offers SCO delegates an immersive account of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1,200 BC to 1200 CE, including excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries.