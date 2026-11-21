Good evening, readers! Here are the top stories making headlines this Saturday, November 21. A Delhi court framed charges against all 14 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Meanwhile, VHP demanded a ban on Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, alleging glorification of Ravana. Delhi court frames charges against 14 accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case; VHP seeks ban on Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana over alleged glorification of Ravana. more

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: Delhi court frames charges against 14 A Delhi fast-track court on Saturday formally framed charges against all 14 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The accused pleaded not guilty before Special Judge Ajay Gupta at the Rouse Avenue Courts and opted to face trial in the alleged conspiracy that led to the cancellation of the medical entrance examination in May. Tap to read more

‘Stop Ramayana screening, revoke censor certificate’: VHP The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has reportedly demanded that the screening of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayana: Rise of a Legend’ be stopped and the censor certificate granted to it be revoked. VHP general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra and VHP International President Alok Kumar have alleged that demon king Ravana was glorified in the film and have raised objections over the alleged distortion of facts. Tap to read more

'Only the beginning': IRGC chief visits Iran's underground 'missile city', issues fresh threats to US Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief has issued a fresh warning to the US and its allies, declaring that the current military developments are only the beginning amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington. Ahmad Vahidi, commander-in-chief of IRGC, said Iran would witness its enemies being humiliated further. He made the remarks during a visit to an IRGC weapons facility, described as a ‘missile city’ in Iranian media. Tap to read more

Centurion KL Rahul scripts SENA history, Shubman Gill falls for 98, India in command at Wellington India seized control of the first Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. After putting the hosts in to bat, India allowed them to reach 368 despite reducing them to 70/5. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul then gave the visitors a strong start, stitching together a 130-run opening stand before the left-hander was dismissed late on Day 2. Tap to read more