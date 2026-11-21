A 55-year-old man was killed after a lioness attacked him while he was working at a farm in Rabariaka village of Gujarat's Junagadh district, a forest department official said on Saturday. Following the incident, forest officials launched an operation to locate and capture the lioness. (Representational Image/Pexel ) more

The incident took place on Friday evening in Visavadar range of Gir West Forest Division, he added.

"Veljibhai Nagjibhai Dafda, an agricultural labourer, was working at a farm when the lioness attacked him. He sustained grievous injuries to both legs and thighs. He was declared dead by doctors while being shifted to a hospital for treatment," Gir West Deputy Conservator of Forests Prashant Tomar said in a release.

Following the incident, forest officials launched an operation to locate and capture the lioness. Five cages have been placed in and around the area, and a rescue team has been deployed, the release said.

The attack occurred amid the ongoing Lili Parikrama, an annual religious circumambulation around Mount Girnar in the Junagadh district.