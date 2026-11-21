Malappuram , A Nigerian national and his wife have been arrested in Maharashtra in connection with an MDMA seizure in Kondotty, Keralam, police said on Saturday. Nigerian man, wife held in Maharashtra for role in Keralam drug money trail more

The arrested have been identified as Ikechukwu Paul Ogbonna , a Nigerian national, and his wife Aarthi .

Malappuram District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John told a press conference that the arrests had taken the total number of people held in the case to 10.

Police had arrested Ratheesh from Kondotty in June this year for possessing MDMA.

Investigators were attempting to identify those who provided mule bank accounts and vehicles to facilitate the drug trafficking network, John said.

She said the arrests followed financial analysis and inputs from the technical intelligence wing, which helped investigators trace the money trail through several bank accounts.

Police seized around ₹2 lakh in cash, documents and electronic devices from the couple's residence, she said.

Explaining the investigation, John said police had initially focused on tracing the source of the narcotics before examining the movement of money.

After tracking transactions through three or four bank accounts, investigators identified the accounts of the accused.

The money received in the couple's accounts was linked to narcotics trafficking, she said.

Paul had been living in India for 15 years and had married Aarthi eight years ago.

Both their bank accounts had received money linked to drug trafficking, the District Police Chief said.

Though the exact amount involved was yet to be established, the transactions could run into crores of rupees, she said.

Further financial analysis was required to determine how much the couple had allegedly earned through the activities, John said.

The couple were allegedly preparing to leave India for Nigeria next week.

The accused claimed that money had been withdrawn in cash from various bank accounts in India and sent abroad, but police were yet to verify the claim, she said.

No drug manufacturing facility was found at the place where the couple were arrested.

Police suspected that the MDMA had been manufactured in the Delhi-Noida region and transported to other states, John said, adding that further details would emerge after more questioning in custody.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine , also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.

The investigation was continuing to identify other members of the network and trace financial transactions linked to the alleged drug trade, she added.

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