A Delhi fast-track court on Saturday formally framed charges against all 14 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The accused pleaded not guilty before Special Judge Ajay Gupta at the Rouse Avenue Courts and opted to face trial in the alleged conspiracy that led to the cancellation of the medical entrance examination in May. After thr court framed charges, all 14 accused opted to face trial in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. (Hemant rawat) more

The NEET-UG examination was held on May 3, 2026, with around 22 lakh candidates appearing for it. The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the examination on May 12 after allegations of a question paper leak emerged and subsequently conducted a re-examination on June 21.

On November 18, Special Judge Ajay Gupta directed that charges be framed against the accused for criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The court scheduled November 21 for the formal framing of charges, directing all the accused to appear in person from judicial custody.

The 14 accused were named in two separate chargesheets filed by CBI. The first chargesheet, submitted on July 28, named 13 people, including three subject experts associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA), two individuals linked to coaching institutes and several alleged intermediaries. The three subject experts named in chargesheet are: Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (Biology), Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni (Chemistry) and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (Physics).

The agency later filed a supplementary chargesheet on October 14 against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi, alias Raj Suryawanshi, a tea seller from Maharashtra.

To substantiate its case, the federal agency has relied on 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects.

So far, the agency has not named any government official or NTA office-bearer as an accused. It has maintained that the alleged paper leak was facilitated by subject experts and a network of private individuals involved in the conspiracy.