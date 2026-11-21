“It was a delight to meet Nitish Kumar Ji at Patna airport,” Modi said in a post on X, sharing the photographs.

The pictures showed the two leaders exchanging warm greetings and sharing a hug.

The pictures showed the two leaders exchanging warm greetings and sharing a hug. (X/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared photographs of his meeting with former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at Patna airport, ahead of the inauguration of the Nitish Setu .

He was received by JD (U) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and other NDA leaders at the Patna airport.

The Prime Minister arrived in Patna from where he proceeded to Bihar's Vaishali district to launch several infrastructure and development projects, worth over ₹34,000 crore, including a six-lane bridge over the Ganga.

The 9.76-km-long six-lane bridge, which connects Bidupur block in Vaishali to Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of Patna, has been named 'Nitish Setu', in deference to the former Bihar chief minister, on whose watch the project was conceived and came close to completion.

The state government has spent ₹2,099.54 crore from its own resources on the project. The bridge, which stretches nearly 20 km when the approach roads on both ends are included, is expected to give a boost to the agrarian economy of densely populated north Bihar.

The new connectivity is expected to make it easier to transport litchis, bananas, maize, vegetables and other farm produce from the region, which is known for its fertile soil but has a high population density.

The government also expects the Bidupur-Kachchi Dargah Corridor to attract investors, with the potential to develop into a tourism and logistics hub.

The bridge is also expected to ease traffic congestion on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, which has connected Patna and Hajipur for more than four decades.

Meanwhile, the naming of the bridge has sparked a war of words between the ruling NDA and the opposition RJD. The RJD, which has shared power with Nitish Kumar in the past, is seeking to claim a share of the credit for the project.

(With inputs from agencies)