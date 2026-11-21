Students appearing for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) for postgraduate management courses will face a revised examination pattern in 2027, with the number of questions reduced from 200 to 150 and the total marks brought down from 200 to 150. The examination duration has also been reduced from 150 minutes to 120 minutes. Under the earlier pattern, the MBA and MMS CET comprised 200 multiple-choice questions, each worth 1 mark, with 5 options per question. (Representative) more

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has revised the marking scheme for the 2027-28 academic year for four management programmes: Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Management Studies (MMS), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM).

Under the earlier pattern, the MBA and MMS CET comprised 200 multiple-choice questions, each worth 1 mark, with 5 options per question. The examination lasted 150 minutes. Under the revised pattern, candidates will have to answer 150 questions, each carrying 1 mark, within 120 minutes.

Revised pattern The revised examination will have three broad sections: Logical and Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Of the total 150 questions, 70 will be from Logical and Abstract Reasoning, 40 from Quantitative Aptitude and 40 from Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.

The detailed distribution includes 60 questions on Logical Reasoning and 10 on Abstract Reasoning, totalling 70 marks. Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability, and Reading Comprehension will have 40 questions each, carrying 40 marks apiece.

The examination will be conducted online in computer-based mode, with English as the medium of instruction. There will be no negative marking, the CET Cell said.

The same syllabus and marking scheme will apply to candidates appearing for the PGDM and PGCM entrance examinations. These two programmes have been included in the management CET for the first time in 2027, alongside the existing MBA and MMS courses.

The CET Cell has asked candidates appearing for all four management programmes in 2027 to take note of the revised pattern. The detailed syllabus is available on the CET Cell's official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.