Itanagar, Two organisations in Arunachal Pradesh have urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to scrap the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project , alleging lack of transparency, inadequate public consultation and intimidation of people opposing the mega dam. Two Arunachal organisations urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to scrap Siang mega dam project more

The Adi Ba:né Kébang United and Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum , submitted a joint memorandum to Shah through email on Friday, seeking an immediate halt to pre-feasibility report activities, release of detained protesters, withdrawal of central security forces and a judicial inquiry into the October 23 violence in Siang district.

The two organisations claimed that the mega dam proposal on the Siang River had been rejected twice by previous state governments following public opposition but was revived in 2024 without proper consultation with the affected communities.

They alleged that PFR activities were initiated without adequately informing villagers about the project or providing clarity on rehabilitation, alternative agricultural land and restoration of livelihoods.

The memorandum also questioned the government's justification of the project on national security grounds, particularly in view of China's proposed dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, saying the concerns of indigenous communities should not be overlooked.

The organisations further pointed to what they described as contradictory statements by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao on the project.

While Khandu has maintained that the dam would not be built without public consent, Gao has reportedly said that the project would go ahead despite opposition.

Such conflicting statements have weakened public confidence in the state leadership, the memorandum alleged.

The organisations also expressed concern over the deployment of the Rapid Action Force and other central security personnel in the affected areas, alleging that protesters were being intimidated and several youths arrested on fabricated charges.

Referring to the October 23 incident, they demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged unprovoked use of tear gas and stun grenades against protesters.

They also sought the withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters, immediate removal of RAF and other central armed forces from Upper Siang and Siang districts, and a clear assurance from the government that the project would not proceed without public consent.

Clarifying their position, the organisations said they were not opposed to development or hydropower projects in principle but favoured smaller dams over the proposed mega project.

They cautioned that large-scale hydropower development could result in widespread displacement, loss of ancestral land and destruction of forests.

The organisations said they were willing to engage in dialogue with the government, provided discussions were held on equal terms and without intimidation.

Talks conducted in the presence of armed security personnel, they maintained, would not help build confidence among the affected communities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.