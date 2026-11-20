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IND vs NZ LIVE Score 1st Test Day 2: With Henry Nicholls batting on 113, and Glenn Phillips nearing a century, India will look to make early inroads in the New Zealand batting lineup.

IND vs NZ LIVE Score 1st Test Day 2: Follow Latest Updates

IND vs NZ LIVE Score 1st Test Day 2: India will be looking to make early inroads on Day 2 after Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket burst put New Zealand under pressure on the opening day of the first Test in Wellington. The hosts were reduced to 70/5, but Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips turned things around with a 173-run unbeaten stand. Nicholls finished the day on 113, his 12th Test century, while Phillips was closing in on a hundred at 94 not out. New Zealand will resume at 243/5, with the pair having put the hosts in a strong position after a difficult start. India will need to break the partnership quickly to prevent New Zealand from building a sizeable first-innings total.

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