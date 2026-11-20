IND vs NZ LIVE Score 1st Test Day 2: Bumrah key as IND need to break marathon Nicholls-Phillips stand
IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Stay on top of all the action with our Ball-by-Ball and Live Scorecard.
IND vs NZ LIVE Score 1st Test Day 2: With Henry Nicholls batting on 113, and Glenn Phillips nearing a century, India will look to make early inroads in the New Zealand batting lineup.
IND vs NZ LIVE Score 1st Test Day 2: India will be looking to make early inroads on Day 2 after Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket burst put New Zealand under pressure on the opening day of the first Test in Wellington. The hosts were reduced to 70/5, but Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips turned things around with a 173-run unbeaten stand. Nicholls finished the day on 113, his 12th Test century, while Phillips was closing in on a hundred at 94 not out. New Zealand will resume at 243/5, with the pair having put the hosts in a strong position after a difficult start. India will need to break the partnership quickly to prevent New Zealand from building a sizeable first-innings total....Read More
A recap of Day 1 action
Day 1 had a little bit of everything. Jasprit Bumrah came out firing, picking up three wickets as India reduced New Zealand to 70/5. But Henry Nicholls stood tall with a superb unbeaten 113, finding an able ally in Glenn Phillips, who himself remained unbeaten on 94. The duo stitched together a crucial partnership to lift New Zealand to 243/5 at stumps. India dominated the morning, but the hosts had the final say.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between India and New Zealand from Wellington. It's the crack of dawn, or should I say way past bedtime in India, and if you're here already, you have clearly sacrificed your sleep schedule to see Shubman Gill's men in action. Only the truly committed cricket fanatics would trade their pillows for a Test match. Get that coffee brewing as I, Shaunak Ghosh, bring you all the action, drama and everything in between from the Basin Reserve.