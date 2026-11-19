Harsh Dubey, the left-arm orthodox bowler from Vidarbha, is part of the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup, but the 24-year-old is not looking too far ahead as his focus remains on performing and doing well for the Tilak Varma-led side. Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey celebrates after taking five wickets during the Ranji Trophy. (PTI)

Dubey is entering the tournament in a rich vein of form, having taken 14 wickets in Vidarbha's last Ranji Trophy fixture against Madhya Pradesh, including 9/53 in the first innings. With this performance, he also recorded the best-ever figures by any Vidarbha bowler in the Ranji Trophy.

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Ever since returning from the Sri Lanka tour, where he went as a net bowler with the senior team, there has been a profound change in how Dubey approaches the game. The recent Ranji Trophy fixtures have seen the spinner employing every trick in his arsenal, bowling like a classic spinner, bringing guile, flight and deception into play.

And Dubey attributes this change to his conversations with India's bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule. "After the Sri Lanka tour, I started bowling a little closer to the stumps. Sairaj Bahutule sir told me to try that in the Ranji Trophy, and it has worked for me," Dubey told HT.

“Sai sir used to tell me to go straight and come a little closer to the stumps because most of the balls I was bowling in red ball were going a little outside off. My angle was different. So now I'm using both wide of the crease and closer to the stumps for my benefit, and it has worked I got my best career best in Ranji Trophy and I feel little little changes is something which helped me a lot in my cricket,” he added.

Not just Bahutule; Dubey also received feedback from head coach Gautam Gambhir, who asked him to work on his batting. “GG sir told me to work on my batting more. I have worked on it,” he said. And it's not surprising considering the talent the all-rounder has. Dubey already has nine half-centuries to his name in 33 first-class matches.

The spinner is actively playing in all three formats of the game for Vidarbha and aspires to do the same for the senior team. Playing Tests, 50-over and 20-over games comes with its own set of challenges. Spinners are often required to bowl defensive lines to curb the run flow in the shortest format, and the aim is totally different when it comes to Tests, as one needs to prize a wicket out.

“I feel that as a beginner, when I started doing this, like when I got over under-19, for the first few years it was a little challenging for me. I won't say that it was difficult, but it was a little challenging for me to switch formats, mainly from red ball to T20s,” said Dubey.

“But throughout these years, I have tried to excel in all formats, but I feel I'm still learning, and the most important part is to prepare yourself before going on the ground. That is the most important thing, and I feel being one step ahead is the most important because I feel that's the one thing which will make anyone excel in this in every format,” he explained further.

Manifestation The next few months are crucial to India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India are scheduled to host Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January-February next year, and Dubey is manifesting playing in the high-profile series.

Dubey, who is yet to play a Test for India, said that he has a gut feeling that he's going to play the series, given the contest starts in Nagpur, his home ground for Vidarbha.

“To be honest, I am getting that gut feeling that I'm gonna play in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy; the first game is in Nagpur. I'm manifesting that, but still I'll try to be in the present and try to focus on what I have in front of me,” said Dubey.

However, the BGT is a thing of the future. The immediate task at hand is the Rising Stars Asia Cup, where India A will open their campaign against Nepal in Doha on Friday. However, Dubey is not viewing the competition as an opportunity to leave a lasting impression on the selectors.

“The most important thing is being in the present. I don't want to think too far ahead; this is what I have been following since my U-19 days because a few times when I thought I would get an opportunity, I couldn't, and that's not in my hands, but the most important part was to be in the present. That's what I have learned in the past few years,” said Dubey.

Dubey made his India debut earlier this year, playing two ODIs against Afghanistan. His first game in the blue jersey did not get off to an ideal start, as he conceded 26 runs in his first two overs. He did make a comeback to return with three wickets.

Recalling his India debut, Dubey said, “It's a really funny story. After bowling the first two overs, I was going towards the boundary. I got hit for around 25-27 runs, but at that time I was like, ‘This is not me.’ This is not the start I would have had in my dreams, which I have thought while sleeping, and whatever it is, but after two hours I was like, I have done this a lot of times. I have done some tremendous comebacks in my whole career, wherever I played, even Ranji Trophy or age group, so I was trying to be positive.”

“I was ready to get another over, and eventually, when I was bowling my third over, I got my first breakthrough. After my first wicket, I was a bit relieved; that was a very challenging moment for me after the first two overs, but I came back really well,” he concluded.