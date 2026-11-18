New Delhi: The fuse lit by Usman Khawaja revisiting ‘facts’ about the Australia team’s ball-tampering on the 2018 Test tour of South Africa has engulfed the country’s cricket. What was a serious case of illegally changing the condition of the ball raising questions of ethics in the dressing room has now exploded into a truth-tampering scandal. Cameron Bancroft says 'whole team' knew of Australia's sandpaper plot in 2018. (REUTERS)

Cameron Bancroft, the youngster in that squad who was caught on live TV trying to slip sandpaper into his undergarment during the third Test at Cape Town, rattled the Australian cricket establishment by writing an explosive media column in the West Australian on Wednesday.

In a long article, Bancroft backed Khawaja’s statement ahead of the release of his book Sabr (means patience in Urdu) that the entire squad, and not just then skipper Steven Smith, vice-captain David Warner and himself—only the trio was punished—were involved.

Bancroft said he decided to give his version of the events after current Test skipper Pat Cummins, a key fast bowler of the 2018 side, dismissed Khawaja’s claims as “100% wrong”. Cummins accused his former teammate saying, “Uzzi’s being casual with my life, and that of many others in Australian cricket.”

Bancroft wrote: “It was not just the three of us — Steve Smith, David Warner and I — who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team.”

Cricket Australia, in a bid to somehow put a lid on the crisis, announced “an independent forum for players and support staff who were involved in the 2018 tour of South Africa” to “share their versions of events and recollections in a confidential environment”. However, it has said it will not launch a fresh probe into the incidents and action taken.

Following the column by Bancroft, who played just one more Test after that SA tour, CA issued a brief statement saying it was studying the batter’s version of events.

Bancroft wrote: "When I was questioned during Cricket Australia's investigation I did not give a complete and truthful account. I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for and the involvement and awareness of others. I did this to protect CA’s investigation and not implicate others around me.”