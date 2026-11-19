Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand has drawn attention, with many questioning the Indian team management's decision to leave him out. Siraj has been one of India's leading pacers and has often led the pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. However, despite the pacer-friendly conditions at the Basin Reserve, India opted to leave Siraj out and picked Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna alongside Bumrah, who was an automatic choice. Mohammed Siraj was dropped for India's XI for the first Test against New Zealand. (PTI) Batting great Sunil Gavaskar was also not impressed with the decision. Speaking after the toss, Gavaskar backed the 32-year-old pacer and questioned his omission, pointing out that Siraj has consistently delivered for India. He made his stance clear, saying that "he has never let India down". "There were signs when he did not join the Test squad early. I thought they were going to play him when he played in the final ODI. But this is a surprise. I don't think he has let India down. He has never let India down," Gavaskar told Sony Sports. Going by what transpired on Day 1 of the Test, India could have missed Siraj's services. The visitors had the upper hand after picking up five wickets for just 70 runs while opting to bowl first. However, Henry Nicholls (113 not out) and Glenn Phillips (94 not out) led New Zealand's recovery, taking them to 243 for five at stumps.

India lacked Siraj's relentless energy, with the pacer often getting under batters' skin through his never-say-die attitude. He has shown that quality on several occasions, most notably during last year's England tour, when he led India's pace attack in Bumrah's absence. Siraj went on to emerge as one of the standout performers of the series, playing a key role in helping India draw it 2-2. Gavaskar said he saw no reason for Siraj to be left out, insisting that the pacer had looked good in recent outings and his bowling rhythm was intact. He admitted he could not understand the decision and hoped the other pacers picked ahead of him would deliver. "Nothing that has gone wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. He has been fine, from what I observed of whatever cricket he has played recently. Why he has not been picked is something I don't know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver," Gavaskar said. Also Read - Overlooked: The Mohammed Siraj question everyone is asking 'Where was Siraj?' Ravi Shastri, who was India's head coach when Siraj made his Test debut, also questioned the decision to leave him out, highlighting the pacer's experience, aggression and ability to make things happen with the ball. "Hope India bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something!" Shastri wrote on X.