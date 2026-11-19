Dube was scoring nearly 39 more runs per 100 balls for the Super Kings than before; his runs per innings also rose from 18.1 to 28.3. This was not just an improvement in form; it reflected the team’s ability to identify his strengths and utilise them effectively. CSK recognised Dube’s prowess against spin and gave him the ideal entry point to influence a game with the bat. His performances eventually earned him a place back in India’s T20 squad.

Dube ’s transformation is particularly interesting. From IPL 2019 to 2021, he was part of RCB and the Rajasthan Royals, where he scored 399 runs at a strike rate of 120.54. But in his first three seasons for the Super Kings, he scored 1,103 runs at a strike rate of 159.16.

Dhoni has drawn the curtain on his playing career and will take over as mentor of the Super Kings next season. The franchise officially confirmed the appointment yesterday. However, the numbers suggest that helping players realise their true potential has long been part of Dhoni’s leadership style.

A batter who had scored 399 runs in three IPL seasons ended up scoring 1,103 runs in the next three. A bowler who picked up only one wicket in five IPL matches bagged 32 wickets in the next 29. These are the transformations of Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar, respectively, after they joined the Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni 's captaincy.

Ajinkya Rahane’s batting saw a more dramatic transition, although a less sustained one. Chennai moved the veteran batter away from his traditional anchor role, and the effect was instantly visible in his batting intent. Rahane’s strike rate rose from 103.91 for KKR in 2022 to 172.49 for CSK in 2023.

The right-hander hit 16 sixes off 189 balls during the 2023 season, compared to four off 128 balls in 2022. His six-hitting rate jumped by a factor of about 2.7. The form he showed earned him a place back in the Indian Test squad for the subsequent World Test Championship final. But his strike rate fell to 123.47 the next season, suggesting that the reinvention failed to produce consistent results.

Ambati Rayudu is another example of how changing a batter’s role can make a big difference. Batting in the middle order, Rayudu scored 91 runs at a strike rate of 116.67 for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017. The next season, Chennai Super Kings bought him and promoted him up the order. Rayudu amassed 602 runs that season at a strike rate of 149.75 and was central to CSK’s championship run. His performances subsequently brought him back into India’s ODI plans.

Shane Watson is one of the most impactful overseas players to have played in the league. He played a crucial role in the Rajasthan Royals’ triumph in the inaugural season. By the time he arrived at the Super Kings, however, his form had waned. Playing for RCB in IPL 2017, Watson scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 91.03.

A season later, the Australian amassed 555 runs at a strike rate of 154.60 for CSK. His two centuries, including an unbeaten 117 in the final, were instrumental in the Super Kings winning their third title. It demonstrated how much he could still contribute when entrusted with a prominent batting role.