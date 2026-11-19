"Bumrah was swinging it both ways and putting guys under some serious pressure. It's a great challenge," said Nicholls, who remained unbeaten on 113.

Henry Nicholls , who pulled New Zealand out of trouble with a century, also acknowledged the challenge of facing Bumrah. The Indian pacer first removed Latham before sending back Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, leaving the hosts struggling at 70/5. Bumrah's spell kept India in control for much of the day, although Nicholls and Glenn Phillips later put together an unbeaten partnership to take New Zealand to 243/5 at stumps.

Jasprit Bumrah was once again India's standout performer with the ball, claiming three wickets on Day 1 of the Wellington Test to put New Zealand under pressure. He made an immediate impact, dismissing Tom Latham for a duck in the first over of the series. With the new ball, Bumrah proved difficult to handle, swinging it both ways and keeping the New Zealand batters on their toes.

How did New Zealand recover after Jasprit Bumrah's three wickets?

How did New Zealand recover after Jasprit Bumrah's three wickets?

How did Jasprit Bumrah trouble New Zealand on Day 1 of the Wellington Test?

How did Jasprit Bumrah trouble New Zealand on Day 1 of the Wellington Test?

While Bumrah's unique action has been a talking point for several years, it is his ability to swing the ball both ways that continues to set him apart. He once again brought his best to the fore against New Zealand, making full use of the movement on offer.

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Nicholls, who has faced the Indian pacer several times, said that familiarity with his action offered some help but did little to ease the challenge of facing him.

"He's obviously got a unique action and, lucky enough, I've played him a few times and that gives you a little bit of a benefit. But he's certainly an incredible bowler in all formats," he said.

Nicholls ready for Bumrah challenge on Day 2 Nicholls was particularly impressed by the way Bumrah moved the ball.

"Today, the way he was swinging the ball both ways was incredible bowling. I'm sure tomorrow morning it'll be more of the same and another tough challenge," he added.

The opening session saw the Indian pacers hit the right areas and make the most of the conditions in Wellington, putting the Kiwi batters under pressure as New Zealand lost five wickets. However, Nicholls and Phillips managed to rescue the hosts and put things back on track.

The left-hander praised the quality of India's bowling and the questions they asked throughout the session.

"They asked fantastic questions, certainly in that first session. You saw that from the pressure we were under," he said.