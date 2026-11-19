Prior to him, India had some really good wicketkeeper-batters like Farokh Engineer, Syed Kirmani and Kiran More. They had terrific glove work and were good batters too but with ODIs becoming important over time, things got a little tricky. For a very long time, India didn't have someone like Moin Khan or Rashid Latif or like Adam Gilchrist , who could bat aggressively, hit big shots and finish the game for the team lower down the order.

Dhoni contributed immensely in a long career. In one of his most important contributions, he truly lived up to the wicketkeeper-batter designation. He wasn't the best wicketkeeper; he wasn't the best batter, but he was the best wicketkeeper-batter.

The name MS Dhoni can hold different meanings for fans. To some, he is the only captain to win all three white-ball ICC trophies. To others, he is Thala, who led CSK to five IPL trophies.

After Nayan Mongia, who didn't exactly fit the description, waned, India tried a multitude of wicketkeepers — Ajay Ratra, Sameer Dighe, Vijay Dahiya, Deep Dasgupta, Parthiv Patel and Dinesh Karthik — but none lasted long.

Not having a solid wicketkeeper-batter lower down the order meant India's batting was compromised, and they were often out of a contest right after the departure of their main batters. The fact that there wasn't a reliable bowling or batting all-rounder made things even worse for the Indian team.

Dhoni changed that. India could lose their top batters but would still be in the game. The required run rate might be on the high side, but fans weren't worried; Dhoni was still there. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the Ranchi boy revolutionised the batting aspect of that role in India. He was the prototype. In the list of most career ODI sixes, Dhoni is fifth in the list and is the only wicketkeeper with 229 in 350 matches, to go with 78 in Tests and 52 in T20Is. And all that with more than 17,000 international runs.

For juxtaposition’s sake, Mongia hit 8 sixes in 140 games.

The 45-year-old Dhoni retired from Tests in 2014 and from ODIs and T20Is in 2020, but he has not been missed much. His personality and intensity may have been missed, but not his output. Rishabh Pant, who has styled himself after Dhoni, has done very well, particularly in Test matches. Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel all have been influenced by Dhoni one way or the other.

Dhoni also brought style to the role. At the start of his career, he wore long hair and was once even complimented by former Pakistani army chief Parvez Musharraf. "May I congratulate Dhoni on being the architect of the victory. May I tell Dhoni, I saw a placard asking you to get a haircut. If you want to take my opinion, you look good in this haircut. Don't get a haircut," Musharraf told Dhoni in 2006 after a match.

Praise from the great Gilchrist His removing the bails off in a flash became his signature over time, besides the helicopter shot. It was appealing and added to his lore. Dhoni was so good at what he did that even his competitors couldn't complain about not getting chances. Patel and Karthik often played when Dhoni wasn't available, but at no stage of their career did they even remotely challenge him for a place in the team. Patel once said that he didn't regret having played fewer matches for India because "Dhoni was just too good."

Gilchrist, considered the greatest wicket-keeper batter to play the game, was simply amazed at what Dhoni could do with the bat as well as with his glove work.

“He can change his game in the last five overs, knowing that no ground is big enough for him. He can clear the rope five or six times in the final overs, and all of a sudden the target becomes easy,” the Aussie said.

“A lot has been spoken about his keeping, and people say that there are potentially better wicketkeepers in India, which I am not sure about. For me, MS does a terrific job behind the stumps,” he added.

There can’t be a bigger person to get a compliment like that from. Dhoni's contribution to Indian cricket is immense on many counts, but probably nothing is more telling than what he did in the wicketkeeping plus batting landscape.