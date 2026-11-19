The Basin Reserve in Wellington is New Zealand’s oldest continuous international cricketing venue. Today's oval-shaped arena was once agricultural land and a swamp. In 1840, the lagoon and stream channel were mapped for a ship basin. However, a tectonic tremor in 1855 lifted the flatlands by about two metres, thereby converting the area into a marshy basin. In 1863, the site was drained and levelled to pave the way for a cricket ground.

In cricketing terms, Wellington has for over half a century often been India’s Waterloo or the scene of depressing setbacks. They have, after beating New Zealand by eight wickets in 1968 under Tiger Pataudi, lost here no less than five times.

A colony of Britain until 1947, with the United Kingdom’s monarch, King Charles III still its head of state, New Zealand ’s capital Wellington is named after Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington, who as a military commander defeated French emperor Napolean Bonaparte in the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

How did New Zealand recover from 70/5 on Day 1 of the Wellington Test?

How did New Zealand recover from 70/5 on Day 1 of the Wellington Test?

The Basin Reserve is historically a pacer’s paradise. In 1968, India possessed two unthreatening medium pacers in Rusi Surti and Syed Abid Ali and perforce banked on their then celebrated spinners, regardless of the playing conditions. The versatile Karnataka off-break bowler Erapalli Prasanna and Mumbai’s Bapu Nadkarni, slow left-arm delivered with unerring accuracy, captured eight and seven wickets respectively to triumph even on an unresponsive pitch.

Fifty-eight years later, it’s a different story. India are theoretically in a position to meet fire with fire. With half a dozen speed merchants in their ranks, they opted for four fast bowlers in their playing XI at the sight of another Basin Reserve green-top. Indeed, when captain Shubman Gill won the toss, it was a no-brainer that the visitors would field first.

It was a torrid morning for the hosts. Jasprit Bumrah, leader of the Indian attack, proverbially made the ball talk. Limbering in from the Scoreboard End with his characteristically short, stuttering run-up, and with the wind assisting him, he snatched two wickets before lunch and one soon after to exert a stranglehold on the Black Caps. At 70 for five, they were indeed tottering. Henry Nicholls, who was unbeaten with a patient, but solid 113 at close, admitted Bumrah put New Zealand ‘under serious pressure’

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It was a glorious sunny day, albeit neutralised by a chilly breeze – which was probably a reason for only a third of the 11,500 odd seats in the stadium being occupied.

The mercury rose no higher than 17 degrees Celsius; but the dry wind unmoistened the pitch, batting became easier as the Kookaburra ball lost its shine and its seam - which helped deviation off the wicket - its prominence. Left-handed Nicholls joined by a counter-attacking right-handed Glenn Phillips resisted and rebuilt.

New Zealand 243/5 on Day 1 At stumps they had steered their side to 243 for five. Their sixth-wicket partnership an unbroken 173. The left-right combination had proved to be India’s nemesis.

But no sooner Nicholls completed his hundred, he mis-hooked Prasidh Krishna – who had otherwise been expensive - to offer a simple catch to Devdutt Padikkal at fine leg. But disturbed by wicket-keeper Rishab Pant racing towards him, he spilled the chance. It was an unforgivable mix-up. Nicholls and Phillips were New Zealand’s last pair of recognised batsmen. They successfully thwarted the Indian pacemen from targeting the Kiwi tail.

In India’s quartet of quicks, Akash Deep, who bowled India to victory at Edgbaston in Birmingham last year, received the nod ahead of the more experienced Mohammed Siraj.

While Haryana’s Anshul Kamboj, who is more bowler than batsman, was preferred to Nitish Reddy, who is the other way around, boasting as he does a Test hundred at Melbourne. Kamboj, in fact, shared the new ball with Bumrah and was unfortunate not to be rewarded with a second scalp in Rachin Ravindra. He feathered one to Pant, but umpire Richard Illingworth turned down the appeal, which India decided not to review. But as the day progressed, Kamboj distinctly flagged in pace and penetration.

Akash Deep bowled at a lively pace and extracted decent bounce. But the question remained as to whether Siraj ought to have been overlooked. India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the decision by saying the management felt the ‘best possible bowling attack’ was chosen.

He conceded the tourists tilted towards off-spinner Washington Sundar instead of the left-arm orthodox of veteran Ravindra Jadeja because the first four batters in New Zealand’s order were left-handers. Sundar’s role – when there was negligible gyration off the track - was to keep the batsmen quiet – which he accomplished - and to speed up a sluggish over rate.

Nicholls said ‘another challenging period’ awaited him and Phillips on the second morning. Unless the visitors take back control in the first half hour – and they would have a new ball and fresh legs to do so - their ultimate fate in this contest could an encore of the past. Or another Waterloo.