Mandrem Beach in North Goa and Galgibaga Beach in South Goa have become the first beaches in Goa to receive the internationally recognised Blue Flag certification, joining 22 other beaches across the country that meet stringent environmental, safety, cleanliness and accessibility standards. Goa gets its first two Blue Flag beaches as Mandrem and Galgibaga secure international recognition for environmental conservation and responsible coastal tourism. more

The Blue Flag Programme, administered internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), is among the world’s most widely recognised environmental awards for beaches, marinas and tourism boats. The programme evaluates beach destinations against stringent criteria covering environmental education and information, water quality, environmental management, and safety and services.

“The announcement, formally communicated to the Government of Goa by Blue Flag India on November 20, 2026, marks an important milestone in the State’s efforts to strengthen environmental conservation, responsible coastal management and visitor experiences,” the state tourism department said in a statement.

To qualify for the Blue Flag certification, beaches must meet and maintain a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria, including standards for bathing water quality, toilet and changing facilities, and visitor safety. The Goa tourism department was required to submit water quality reports, among other documents and details requested by the International Jury.

“Both beaches have been recognised for their designated Blue Flag stretches, with the awards subject to continued compliance with the programme’s environmental, safety and beach management requirements,” the department added.

“The international recognition of Mandrem and Galgibaga under the Blue Flag Programme is a significant milestone in Goa’s journey towards responsible and regenerative tourism. Our beaches are among our greatest natural assets, and protecting their ecological value while enhancing the visitor experience remains a key priority,” the department said in a statement.

Both beaches are also home to nesting sites of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

“Our immediate priority will be to ensure that the designated beach stretches are fully prepared for the commencement of their respective Blue Flag seasons and that all prescribed standards are consistently maintained. Through close coordination with the Forest Department, district administrations, local governance institutions, beach management committees and other stakeholders, we will continue strengthening beach infrastructure, cleanliness, visitor safety, accessibility and environmental awareness. We also look forward to extending these best practices to other suitable beaches across Goa,” tourism director Kedar Naik said.

The formal Blue Flag seasons at both Goan beaches will commence after the necessary site-level preparations and management arrangements have been completed. The physical Blue Flags, which are being dispatched from the Netherlands, will be handed over to the department of tourism soon. Appropriate arrangements for the formal flag-hoisting ceremonies will be undertaken thereafter.