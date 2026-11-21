Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.
Culture play key role in fostering dialogue: Pakistan minister Malik
He said Pakistan would support efforts to advance peace and security, while stressing that the forum was focused on multilateral issues.
Pakistan will fully support all efforts to take forward peace and security in the region, Pakistani minister Musadik Malik told reporters on the margins of an SCO event on Friday.
Malik, the first Pakistani minister to visit India in more than three years, said the focus of his trip is multilateral issues as he is in New Delhi to attend the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum.
“Whenever you talk of peace and when different countries come together and they sit together and make efforts to take forward peace and security, then we will also participate fully,” Malik told reporters shortly after the event got underway with a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
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Asked about the issue of cross-border terrorism, the minister replied: “This is a multilateral forum, even [India] did not speak on bilateral issues. Everything being discussed is multilateral and we have also come to discuss multilateral issues.”
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In an apparent reference to his speech at the Forum, the minister added, “Tomorrow or the day after, when we talk, then you will see.”
Malik, who has been extremely critical of India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, sought to strike a positive note and emphasised the role of culture in building bridges.
“Culture has a very important role and its role is not limited to these two countries. Culture has a regional role and our thoughts and views and our way of life – as long as we don’t understand each other, we will not move forward,” he said, speaking in Urdu.
“Through our dialogue, we will get each other’s perspective and understand each other and this whole region will be able to move forward,” the minister said.
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Malik contended that there are “many geopolitical nuances” and “many centres of instability” in the region. “It is our expectation that when many countries sit together, then something will emerge for the better,” he said.
“Wherever there is instability, even if there was no direct connection with Pakistan, Pakistan has tried to play a role in every possible way,” he said. “This is our view – wherever you speak of peace, wherever different countries come together and try to take forward peace and security, we will support it fully.”
Against the backdrop of reports that he had been denied permission to visit certain places such as the Taj Mahal in Agra, Malik said: “I haven’t finalised any programme for the Taj Mahal. Once the SCO event concludes, then we will see.”
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The Congress, however, criticised the BJP-led central government for inviting Pakistan to the forum. “The question is that Pakistan has not stopped sponsoring terrorism, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is busy welcoming its representatives,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.
The three-day SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum is being hosted by India at the historic Purana Qila, with delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan.
The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs.