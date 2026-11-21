“Whenever you talk of peace and when different countries come together and they sit together and make efforts to take forward peace and security, then we will also participate fully,” Malik told reporters shortly after the event got underway with a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Malik, the first Pakistani minister to visit India in more than three years, said the focus of his trip is multilateral issues as he is in New Delhi to attend the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

Pakistan minister Musadik Masood Malik (left) welcomed by the Chargé d’ Affaires of Pakistan to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich (right) in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Pakistan will fully support all efforts to take forward peace and security in the region, Pakistani minister Musadik Malik told reporters on the margins of an SCO event on Friday.

How did Malik say dialogue could help the region move forward?

How did Malik say dialogue could help the region move forward?

Asked about the issue of cross-border terrorism, the minister replied: “This is a multilateral forum, even [India] did not speak on bilateral issues. Everything being discussed is multilateral and we have also come to discuss multilateral issues.”

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In an apparent reference to his speech at the Forum, the minister added, “Tomorrow or the day after, when we talk, then you will see.”

Malik, who has been extremely critical of India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, sought to strike a positive note and emphasised the role of culture in building bridges.

“Culture has a very important role and its role is not limited to these two countries. Culture has a regional role and our thoughts and views and our way of life – as long as we don’t understand each other, we will not move forward,” he said, speaking in Urdu.

“Through our dialogue, we will get each other’s perspective and understand each other and this whole region will be able to move forward,” the minister said.

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Malik contended that there are “many geopolitical nuances” and “many centres of instability” in the region. “It is our expectation that when many countries sit together, then something will emerge for the better,” he said.

“Wherever there is instability, even if there was no direct connection with Pakistan, Pakistan has tried to play a role in every possible way,” he said. “This is our view – wherever you speak of peace, wherever different countries come together and try to take forward peace and security, we will support it fully.”

Against the backdrop of reports that he had been denied permission to visit certain places such as the Taj Mahal in Agra, Malik said: “I haven’t finalised any programme for the Taj Mahal. Once the SCO event concludes, then we will see.”

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The Congress, however, criticised the BJP-led central government for inviting Pakistan to the forum. “The question is that Pakistan has not stopped sponsoring terrorism, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is busy welcoming its representatives,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

The three-day SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum is being hosted by India at the historic Purana Qila, with delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan.

The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs.