In his first remarks after arriving in New Delhi , Malik further said cultures and civilisations "cut across boundaries, adding that the forum offered a platform to discuss shared history and cultures.

Pakistan minister Musadik Masood Malik on Friday described his visit to India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum as a “tremendous opportunity” for multilateral engagement.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik says, "It is a tremendous opportunity for us to have a multilateral dialogue about civilisation. I think cultures and civilisations cut across boundaries, and it is fantastic that we are here and talking about our history, our geography, and our cultures and civilisations..."

Malik, who is Pakistan’s climate change minister, became the first Pakistani leader to visit India in more than three years, and will lead Islamabad's delegation at the November 20-22 SCO forum.

“It is a tremendous opportunity for us to have a multilateral dialogue about civilisation,” he told news agency ANI at the SCO dialogue forum. He further added, “I think cultures and civilisations cut across boundaries, and it is fantastic that we are here and talking about our history, our geography, and our cultures and civilisations...”

Responding to a question over civilisational linkages between India and Pakistan, Malik said dialogues happen “between distinct entities.” “Singularity doesn't require a dialogue. Singularity only requires a monologue. Dialogue is about diversity,” he said, according to ANI.

Follow live updates on the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum here

“I think between India, Pakistan, Russia, China and Central Asian states, if you go to the excavations, you would find that dialogue taking place just in the fore,” he said, while adding that the SCO forum among member nations was a “welcome dialogue.” On India's concerns regarding cross-border terrorism, Pakistan's climate change minister said there would be “lot of conversations” after he delivers his statement on Saturday, ANI reported.