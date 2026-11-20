Only six matches today will be televised or streamed. Here are the full details:

Karnataka vs Jharkhand - 11 AM - JioHotstar

Jammu and Kashmir vs Bihar - 11 AM - JioHotstar

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra - 11 AM - Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry - 4:30 PM - Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar

Railways vs Haryana - 4:30 PM - JioHotstar

Rajasthan vs Baroda - 4:30 PM - JioHotstar