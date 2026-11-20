Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra's Uran, Mahesh Baldi, has been convicted in a 2010 assault case and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment. Mahesh Baldi, who is a sitting MLA from Uran in Raigad district, was a corporator in 2010 when the incident took place. (X)

However, he would not immediately lose his seat in the state assembly as the court has stayed the sentence, giving him time to appeal in the sessions court.

Baldi, along with three others, was found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt, grievous hurt, criminal intimidation and insulting the modesty of a woman in connection with the assault on Mayur Gharat, son of ONGC employee Kashinath Gharat, in Uran.

Baldi, who is a sitting MLA from Uran in Raigad district, was a corporator in 2010 when the incident took place.

The case The case dates back to March 4, 2010, when Mayur was assaulted at Sane Guruji Garden in Uran. The Gharats had alleged that the assault was the result of the earlier dispute over Mayur making calls to the daughter of one of the accused, Sunil Pednekar. They alleged that Pednekar and his associates attacked Mayur with kicks, fists, and sticks.

Baldi had reportedly abused Mayur’s parents, including his mother, Nutan, and used derogatory language for her. He was involved in the attack and held Mayur from behind, as alleged by the Gharats in court.

What the court said Court of the district magistrate, Alibag, in Raigad, rejected the argument by the accused’s lawyer that the case was a counterblast to the earlier complaint. The court of the chief judicial magistrate, DM Zate, further noted that Mayur had received medical treatment for 21 days and was unable to pursue his normal activities during that period. It held that the injuries fell within the definition of grievous hurt under Section 320 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also rejected Baldi’s plea for probation and observed that political repercussions on the career of the MLA cannot be sufficient grounds to grant leniency. It also observed that Baldi’s social standing in society cannot be undermined, given the seriousness of the case.

Following sentencing, the court granted bail to all four convicts so they could challenge their convictions in the sessions court. According to Loksatta, the court granted their plea for a stay/bail after sentencing, temporarily avoiding immediate jail custody and allowing time to appeal to the sessions court. He has been given a one-month period to appeal to the upper court.

The disqualification question Baldi, however, is not expected to face disqualification from his post as MLA.

“The case is fit for the disqualification of Baldi as an MLA, but since the court has given the stay on the conviction, no immediate action would be taken. The state legislature will wait for the official copy of the court order and the position on the stay and check whether it is to the imprisonment or the conviction,” said an official from the state legislature.