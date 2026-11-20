The lead-up to the festive period didn’t bring much cheer, as India’s smartphone market continues to maintain a rapid downward spiral in terms of shipments. This is in line with the continuing broader trend of tech being expensive. Latest data from research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) and IDC indicates that shipments have fallen more than 20%, marking the steepest quarterly decline since Q4 2022. Then, it was post-pandemic demand exhaustion. Now, surging memory prices have made phones significantly more expensive. CMR’s latest India Mobile Handset Market Review Report for Q3 2026 suggests shipments fell 20% year-on-year.

CMR’s latest India Mobile Handset Market Review Report for Q3 2026 suggests shipments fell 20% year-on-year. The latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker notes that India’s smartphone shipments were 36.8 million units in Q3 2026, a 23.3% decline YoY, and the weakest quarter since Q4 2022 which saw less traction due to a post-pandemic demand decline—by that point, everyone had a new phone, tablet or laptop for remote work and remote schools.

“In Q3 2026, rising memory and component costs pushed up device prices, intensifying affordability pressures across the mass market segments. Consumers became more selective, extended replacement cycles and prioritised value in their purchase decisions,” says Menka Kumari, Senior Analyst, CyberMedia Research.

For a market which has for years found the smartphone market story written at the bottom of the pyramid with affordable yet feature-packed phones, the price hikes driven by increased component prices have led to a fundamental reset in terms of what Indians are not buying as much anymore.

“Q3 2026 shows how far the memory crisis has reset the economics of India’s smartphone market. ASPs rose 26.1% YoY to a record US$371, yet market value declined 3.3%, as the volume contraction outweighed the price gains,” says Aditya Rampal, senior research analyst, Devices Research, IDC Asia Pacific.

Dark clouds, and a silver lining

CMR notes that the affordable segment, phones below ₹7,000 is the worst hit, with a 94% reduction in demand. The other segment significantly impacted is the value-for-money price band for phones priced between ₹7,000 and ₹24,999—this space declined 42% YoY.

This is particularly worrying for 2G feature phones and 4G phones, which find traction in smaller towns and cities. Memory prices are simply too high for that economics to work the way it has in recent years—and those phones are now more expensive than consumers expect.

Also Read: From ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh: As flagship phones get 30% costlier, buyers rethink value

There is a silver lining though. The premium segment, which includes phones priced between ₹25,000 and ₹49,999 (shipments up 38%) and the super premium segment for phones above ₹50,000 (shipments gain 32%), has seen growing demand.

“Meanwhile, demand for premium smartphones remained resilient, supported by interest in better performance, differentiated features and AI capabilities. OnePlus bucked the trend in the value-for-phones segment, delivering strong growth momentum in Q3 2026 in the run-up to the festive season,” Kumari adds. OnePlus saw a 27% growth in shipments across its phone portfolio, though its individual market share is very low.

Samsung sits at the top of the overall leaderboard, with a 17% market share, despite an 8% shipment decline. Vivo (16%), Oppo (12%) and Xiaomi (12%) follow.

Expensive phones, average price tags

Alongside, the average selling price has also increased, which IDC says is at record levels, and that paired with few discounts or festive offers in recent weeks, indicates that the pressure is likely to carry into Q4 as well. The economics of entry-level phones has also collapsed, while buyers are now finding more value in higher-end mid-range and entry-level flagship phones which seem to be balancing specs better than affordable phones.

“India-based vendors such as AI+, Mivi and Boltt saw shipments surge on 4G and 5G devices at lower ASPs, but their volumes are too small to lift the market overall. Their long-term sustainability will depend on securing supply and on how they handle the price increases expected in Q4 and beyond,” says Rampal.

In recent days, phone makers including Samsung and Xiaomi have done yet another revision of smartphone prices. This is not the first time in recent months, and suspicion is, it won’t be the last either.

The Apple angle: price tags and aspiration

CMR’s data says Apple captured a 9% market share in Q3, with the iPhone 17 series contributing to 53% of Apple’s shipments in this period. The previous generation iPhone 16 series accounted for another 32%.

IDC pegs Apple’s market share at 10.1%, as it regained the number four position behind Samsung (17.7%), Vivo (16.8%) and Oppo (13.3%), helped by a decline for some Chinese phone brands in this period. They note supply shortages on the iPhone 15, 16 and 17 series, along with price increases just ahead of the September launches, weighed on volumes. Alongside, scarcer offers on older-generation iPhones cooled demand from aspirational buyers.

“Unlike earlier years, when new models trailed the previous generation in their opening quarter, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max series contributed over 30% of Apple’s shipments, despite higher prices and no base iPhone 18,” they say.

Where does India’s smartphone market go from here?

The outlook isn’t very bright. CMR projects a full-year decline between 11–12%, with the affordable and value-for-money price bands under most pressure.

“Rising component costs and higher smartphone prices are expected to put further pressure on demand for smartphones priced below ₹15,000, as consumers defer purchases and extend device replacement cycles. In contrast, demand in the Premium and Super Premium price bands is expected to remain comparatively resilient,” says Amit Sharma, Senior Analyst, CyberMedia Research.

IDC estimates that alongside declining shipments, the average selling prices of phones will continue their upward trajectory. In fact, they expect any growth to remain constrained through 2027, with only 2028 offering the slightest chance of recovery if memory price inflation reduces.

“India’s smartphone market is headed for a sharper correction in Q4 2026, with shipments expected to decline 25%+ YoY and full-year volumes settling at 125–127 million units, 16–18% below 2025. Higher ASPs, thin discounts and longer replacement cycles kept demand subdued even through the festive period,” says Upasana Joshi, senior research manager, Devices Research, IDC Asia Pacific.

For smartphone brands and consumers, the worry is no longer about how many phones are being sold, but whether they remain affordable. Two trajectories will define your next smartphone purchase—either prices will be much higher than you expect, or the price will be somewhat rationalised but you’ll get much less in terms of specs and performance. Phone makers may try both methods, on different products in their portfolio.