For almost a decade, the smartphone industry worked around an unspoken psychological ceiling: a flagship phone that cost $999, or around ₹1,00,000 in India, while a slightly more capable ‘Ultra’ model hovered around the ₹1,20,000 mark (or $1,199 globally). That delicate balance, where phone makers planned the components’ bill of materials and supply chain inflation without impacting final price tags, has broken down. Counterpoint Research, in their latest analysis, indicates that prices of premium flagship phones are expected to rise by more than 30% by the end of 2026, over 2025.

“As flagship device prices rise above the ₹1 lakh-plus price point, brand reputation alone is no longer enough. Consumers are looking beyond the logo, expecting meaningful advancements in performance, camera, battery, software and overall user experience to justify the higher investment,” says Tarun Pathak, Research Director with Counterpoint Research.

It is a rapidly changing price landscape, already close to the averaged 30% hike being estimated. A recently launched Oppo Find X10 Pro Max flagship costs ₹1,99,999. Last year’s flagship, the Oppo Find X9 Pro, launched at ₹1,09,000, marking an 82% increase. The other flagship, the Find X10 is priced at ₹1,39,999, up from ₹74,999 last time around—an 87% increase.

The margin of difference is smaller for some phone makers, but there’s an inflationary difference nonetheless. A latest generation Google Pixel 11 Pro is priced at ₹1,19,999 onwards, while last year’s Pixel 10 Pro prices started at ₹1,09,999—that’s a 9% hike, in these times. The latest Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is currently priced at ₹1,39,999 onwards in the market (it launched close to ₹1,69,999), while a year earlier, the Galaxy S25 Ultra was priced at ₹1,29,999 onwards—an 8% hike still, if you find the best possible deal.

Apple has also hiked prices with the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The former, with prices starting ₹1,64,900 represents a 22% increase over the iPhone 17 Pro ( ₹1,34,900 onwards). The iPhone 18 Pro Max, which costs ₹1,79,900 onwards, represents a 20% upside over the iPhone 17 Pro Max (which was ₹1,49,900 onwards).

This data comes as Counterpoint Research pegs the smartphone sales plunge for Q3 at 22% YoY. There are two worrying things: first, this was the festive season quarter and much was expected in terms of demand picking up, and secondly, as Counterpoint indicates, festive discounts narrowed which kept quite a few buyers away. Research data released this week noted that the average selling prices of phones in India are at record levels, with the economics of entry-level phones particularly having collapsed.

Pathak notes that memory and storage pricing inflation was visible last year as well, at around 13%, marked by a shift in demand towards artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. But in 2026, that inflation has crossed 40%. The age-old wisdom that there is no perfect flagship phone for everyone, holds true even today. Pathak says consumer priorities vary, and the best fit becomes a subjective decision.

Samsung’s Galaxy flagships may have the best pick of the processors—they get customised silicon from Qualcomm, marked with the ‘For Galaxy’ branding—and even displays. At the same time, Oppo, Vivo and even Xiaomi can differentiate with the photography experience using a mix of sensors and expertise from camera giants Hasselblad, Zeiss and Leica respectively. These are some specific illustrations of every flagship’s stronger points.

“As Apple and Samsung flagship prices move towards ₹2 lakh, tech-focused brands like iQOO and Google are attracting consumers with specifications that are at par but at more competitive prices,” he notes, pointing to an advantage that iQOO has with their Origin OS 7 (this software is also used by Vivo phones). “With Origin OS 7, iQOO aims to bridge Android and Apple ecosystems through easier file sharing, photo transfers and seamless cross-device connectivity. This can help consumers using MacBooks, iPads, and Microsoft Windows to enjoy a more seamless experience without being restricted to a single brand’s ecosystem.”

There is belief that as smartphone prices rise, and in a way some options get pushed outside the budget of many buyers, smartphone companies will see this as an opportunity to find ways to deliver value and overall experience, over pure specs or brand recall. For Pathak, the example of the upcoming iQOO 16 using Samsung’s next-generation M16 OLED material, which is the world’s first 2K 165Hz display, is exactly the sort of value consumers would appreciate in these inflationary times.