The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit out at Congress MP Imran Masood after he suggested that pacer Mohammed Siraj was not selected for the first Test against New Zealand because of his religion. India's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand was based on the team management's preferred bowling combination and assessment of the conditions in Wellington. (PTI)

Masood, the Saharanpur lawmaker, insinuated that the cricketer’s omission from the playing 11 was not related to his performance, but was a result of religious discrimination.

“It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is ‘Siraj’, and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, however, rejected the allegation, saying that no one was discriminated against on the basis of religion or caste and that opportunities in the country were given on merit.

"Nobody here is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of their religion. In our country, opportunities are given based on merit. One's religion or caste has nothing to do with it," Rijiju told ANI. He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat'.

"PM said that we are all one and we have a goal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat', then there is no need to create divides on the basis of caste or religion," Rijiju said.