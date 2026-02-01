‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ rooted in Sant Ravidas ideals: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Sant Ravidas envisioned a society where no one went hungry and everyone lived with dignity but successive regimes, including the Mughals, the British and governments after independence, ignored this inspiration. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paying tributes to Sant Ravidas on his 649th birth anniversary. (HT)

Addressing a programme organised to mark the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Sadguru Ravidas, the chief minister said that after the formation of the Narendra Modi government in 2014, initiatives such as opening bank accounts for the poor ensured direct delivery of benefits. Schemes related to housing, toilets, cooking gas and free electricity connections were launched with the same spirit, he said, adding that the idea of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ draws inspiration from Sant Ravidas.

Yogi also inaugurated a statue and an auditorium at Sant Ravidas Math in Barabirwa on Kanpur Road. He said Sant Ravidas was born 649 years ago in Sir Govardhan, Kashi, and that his teachings continue to guide society towards the vision of a “One India, Great India”.

Quoting Sant Ravidas’s saying, “If the mind is pure, everything is pure,” the chief minister said life is governed by karma, adding that good deeds yield good results while bad deeds lead to adverse outcomes. He said that after receiving initiation from Jagadguru Ramanandacharya, Sant Ravidas worked for public welfare through the path of action.

The chief minister noted that Jagadguru Ramanandacharya had 12 disciples from different castes during the medieval period, laying the foundation for social unity.

Speaking at the inauguration of the auditorium, Yogi said the new facility would allow programmes to be organised throughout the year, irrespective of weather conditions, enabling devotees, bhajan groups and speakers to participate together.

He said restoration work had been carried out at around 1,200-1,500 religious sites associated with Sanatan dharma, including Lalapur of Maharishi Valmiki, Rajapur of Sant Tulsidas, Vindhyavasini Dham, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Shukteerth, Naimisharanya, Mathura-Vrindavan and sites linked to the Buddhist circuit.

Extending greetings on Magh Purnima, the chief minister said: “May Maa Ganga fulfil everyone’s wishes.”