New Delhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday emphasised the need to preserve the green heritage of military cantonments, saying modern development must not come at the cost of their original character, with forests, land and a clean environment remaining central to their identity. Modernisation of cantonments must preserve their original character: Birla

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Defence Estates Organisation here, Birla said, "Its heritage is forest and land. On your land, there should be better forests, it should be clean and green."

Delivering the Defence Estates Centenary Lecture, he said the challenge was to modernise cantonments while preserving their distinct character and ensuring that the difference between military and civilian areas remained visible.

He called for greater use of artificial intelligence and modern technology to protect defence land, strengthen digital records and prepare for future challenges in land management.

Noting that parliamentary records had also been digitised, Birla said the organisation was responsible for safeguarding more than 17 lakh acres of defence land, preventing encroachments and ensuring the availability of land for smooth defence operations.

He commended the organisation for adapting to changing requirements over the past 100 years while maintaining public trust. Its efforts to digitise land records, address discrepancies and strengthen land management systems had helped improve the protection of defence properties, he said.

Birla also highlighted initiatives undertaken in cantonments in areas such as afforestation, water conservation and recycling, besides improvements in civic facilities, including schools, hospitals, computer education and skill development.

Observing that the organisation was working with limited manpower and resources, he praised its officers and employees for their commitment to national service.

He urged the department to draw on the experience of former officers and combine its institutional heritage with the technological capabilities of younger professionals to build a more efficient management ecosystem.

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