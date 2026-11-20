Four Samajwadi Party workers were arrested, and one party functionary was detained for questioning on Friday after a 14-year-old boy died after being run over by a JCB machine which had been arranged for Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow in Gorakhpur on November 18. Superintendent of police (city) Nimish Patil said the four SP leaders who were held were involved in organising the event. (X/ @yadavakhilesh) more

Besides, the JCB driver was also arrested.

The five arrested include JCB operator Vinod Shahi, and SP workers Narsingh Yadav, Rahul Yadav, Virender Yadav and Shivang Kumar Nishad. The detained SP leader has been identified as Sadhu Yadav alias Sadhu Bhaiya.

Gorakhpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dr Kaustubh said that a murder charge had been brought against the accused on the basis of investigation.

The incident took place near Mahadev Jharkhandi Gate in the Kuda Ghat area on Wednesday evening when the minor boy was on his way to pick up his sister. Based on the deceased's father's complaint, an FIR was registered, which named Sadhu Yadav, an influential political figure in the Campierganj area, and others. It also mentioned 50-60 unidentified persons.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met with the minor boy's family and alleged “anarchy” and “mafia culture”, vowing action against those responsible. The Samajwadi Party, sharing a CCTV footage of the incident, claimed that the accident had taken place after Akhilesh's roadshow.

Akhilesh, the Samajwadi Party chief and a Lok Sabha MP, said the police action was “tragic and reprehensible,” and alleged “injustice and oppression.”