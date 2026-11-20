Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to and from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah until November 24 citing the prevailing security situation in the region. Services to and from Riyadh and Dammam will also remain suspended until November 30. Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah until November 24 (HT photo)

The latest advisory, issued by Air India on Friday, comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf and growing security concerns following attacks involving Yemen's Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia.

The airline has also announced relief measures for passengers affected by the cancellations. Customers with confirmed bookings to or from Jeddah up to November 24, made on or before November 20, can reschedule their journeys without paying additional charges, subject to seat availability, or seek a full refund upon cancellation.

The same provision applies to passengers booked on flights to or from Riyadh and Dammam up to November 30, provided their tickets were issued on or before November 10.

Air India passengers can reschedule their journeys to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express customers can opt for alternative flights to or from operational stations served by the airline in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.