The state Congress has registered a decisive sweep in rural body elections across 37 districts, counting for which was held on Friday. Political analysts cited the figures as an indication of rural discontent with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which is due to mark its third anniversary in December. Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra and Tikaram Jully celebrate the party's performance in the Panchayati Raj elections in Jaipur (PTI)

Party-wise tallies compiled by the State Election Commission till 6pm showed the Congress in the lead in over half of the declared Panchayat Samiti seats, with a total tally of 3,684 against the total 7,352. As far as the Zila Parishads were concerned, Congress won 548 out of 911 total seats. The BJP trailed the Congress by margins of 1,521 and 262 seats across the two tiers, respectively.

Political analyst Manish Godha noted that Rajasthan historically follows a trend where the BJP dominates urban civic bodies and the Congress holds sway in rural areas. “The BJP had performed better in the urban local body elections, but the Congress has retained its traditional rural advantage. However, compared with the previous Panchayat elections, the Congress has performed considerably better this time. With the government approaching its third anniversary, these results are certainly not good news for the BJP,” he said.

The rural electorate of approximately 29.8 million across the first, second, and fourth phases is over double the 14.5 million registered voters in urban municipal elections.

The 2026 results mark a substantial shift from the 2020-21 Panchayati Raj elections, where control was split between the two major parties. In 2020-21, despite the Congress edging ahead in vote share (42.59% to the BJP’s 42.42%), the BJP won more Zila Parishad seats—securing 505 wards and majorities in 20 district councils compared to the Congress’s 456 seats and 12 majorities. At the Panchayat Samiti level in 2020-21, the Congress had maintained a narrow lead of 139 seats (2,998 to the BJP’s 2,859).

This time, the BJP suffered acute setbacks in eastern Rajasthan, including the home districts of chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and state home minister Jawahar Singh Bedham.

In Bharatpur, the Congress secured a clear majority by winning 21 of the 31 Zila Parishad wards, leaving the BJP with nine and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) with one. In neighboring Deeg, the Congress emerged as the largest party with 14 of the 29 Zila Parishad seats, ahead of the BJP’s 10. The Congress also dominated Zila Parishad polls in Sawai Madhopur (27 of 31 seats) and Tonk (25 of 31 seats), while winning 14 of 29 seats in Dholpur.

Additionally, high-profile BJP losses included Shanti Devi, wife of urban development minister Jhabar Singh Kharra, in Shrimadhopur Panchayat Samiti, and heavy defeats in Jhotwara, the assembly segment of state industries minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

In western Rajasthan, the Congress consolidated its hold by winning clear Zila Parishad majorities in Barmer (22 of 37 seats—extending a 67-year streak), Jalore (26 of 43), Jaisalmer (20 of 21), and Sirohi (16 of 27).

However, the BJP retained pockets of strength, securing Zila Parishad majorities in Pali (19 of 33 seats) and Ajmer (19 of 33 seats)—despite the shock defeat of two-time former Zila Pramukh Sushil Kanwar Palara in Ajmer’s Ward No. 2—and topping the overall Panchayat Samiti tally in Balotra with 75 of 179 seats

Regional parties and Independents have carved out a critical third space, capturing over a fifth of the declared Panchayat Samiti wards. Hanuman Beniwal’s RLP emerged as the third-largest force among recognized parties with 493 Panchayat Samiti and 37 Zila Parishad seats. The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) consolidated its influence in the tribal belt with 276 Panchayat Samiti and 22 Zila Parishad wins, while Independents secured 624 Panchayat Samiti and eight Zila Parishad seats. Meanwhile, the BSP won 60 Panchayat Samiti and five Zila Parishad seats, the CPI(M) bagged 50 and five, and AAP was limited to two Panchayat Samiti wards.

Reacting to the mandate, former CM Ashok Gehlot said that rural voters have sent a clear message against the BJP government’s alleged neglect, while expressing continued public trust in welfare initiatives like the Chiranjeevi scheme introduced under the Congress.“We had consistently maintained that there was a strong sentiment against the BJP in the villages... Ignoring the issues faced by rural communities has proven costly for the BJP,”he wrote on X.

BJP spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma said that the [arty organisation would review the results, identify shortcomings, and implement appropriate corrective measures