Jaipur, Winter has begun to make its presence felt across Rajasthan, bringing a chill to the mornings and evenings and drawing out jackets and woollen clothes from the wardrobes. Warm clothes, gajak return to Rajasthan streets as temperatures drop

This also signals the return of seasonal snack favourites such as gajak and roasted peanuts to the markets and streets.

The change in weather is particularly noticeable after sunset, with people starting to wrap themselves in warm clothes. Although some residents feel winter has arrived a little later than usual this year, night temperatures have begun to falling.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, followed by Sikar at 6.5 degrees.

Nagaur and Mount Abu recorded 7.9 degrees Celsius each, while Bhilwara registered 8.3 degrees. The minimum temperature was 9.1 degrees in Sirohi, 9.2 degrees in Vanasthali and 9.4 degrees each in Alwar, Chittorgarh and Churu.

In Jaipur, the minimum temperature settled at 13.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature on Thursday was 27.9 degrees.

The arrival of winter is also bringing seasonal businesses back to life.

In Jaipur's Arjun Nagar, gajak seller Pramod Shreemaal has opened his shop for the season, hoping that colder days will bring more customers.

"I started the shop after Diwali. Winter has come a few days late this time, so business is still slow. But these are the initial days. As the temperature falls and the cold increases, sales will pick up," he said.

Gajak shops have started appearing in markets, while vendors selling roasted peanuts are becoming a familiar sight along streets and roadsides.

The change of season has also brought customers to dry-cleaning shops, many carrying woollens and quilts that had been packed away for months.

Prakash Panwar, who runs a dry-cleaning shop in Jaipur, said people had started bringing their old winter clothes and quilts for cleaning shortly after Diwali.

The seasonal activity is picking up as residents prepare for colder days ahead.

While mornings and evenings have turned chilly in several parts of Rajasthan, daytime temperatures remain relatively warm. The weather has remained dry across the state, according to the Meteorological Centre.

Barmer recorded the state's highest maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius during the past 24 hours, followed by Jawai Dam in Pali at 31 degrees, Jodhpur and Sri Ganganagar at 30.8 degrees each, and Jaisalmer at 30.5 degrees.

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