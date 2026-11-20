The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sent a mutual legal assistance (MLA) request to the UAE seeking documents and permission to interrogate “certain” individuals there in connection with the September 30 hijacking attempt involving Flydubai flight FZ-1073, in which Indian pilot Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, NIA director general Rakesh Aggarwal said on Friday. Indian pilot Smit Machchhar suffered deep cuts to his head and hands but managed to unlock the cockpit, allowing passengers to overpower the attacker. (HT Photo) more

“We have already sent a MLA request to the UAE asking for copies of certain documents and also permission to examine some persons. We are waiting for a response,” Aggarwal told reporters at a media briefing in Delhi at the end of the two-day counter-terrorism conference of the NIA.

“As far as the objective of the investigation is concerned, there are issues related to pilots (including the attacker, identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami), like footprints of his friend circle, etc., which we are looking at,” Aggarwal said.

He further added that the agency would move ahead with the probe as soon as it received the documents from the UAE.

On September 30, Smit Machchhar was attacked with the cockpit’s crash axe by his co-pilot, Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, who, according to UAE investigators, attempted to seize control of the Tel Aviv-bound plane. Despite suffering deep cuts to his head and hands, Machchhar unlocked the cockpit door of flight FZ-1073, which had taken off from Dubai, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the attacker. A reserve crew member on board then flew the Boeing 737 MAX 8, with 174 people on board, to an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Hamad Saif al-Shamsi, attorney general of the UAE, said in a statement in October that al-Hammami was radicalised while studying in Australia. The attacker, al-Shamsi said, drew inspiration from the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001. After hijacking the plane, his target was the terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Leaders from across the world, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have praised Machchhar for averting a “9/11-like tragedy”. Israel had announced that it would honour Machchhar with the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for his “sheer bravery and sound professionalism” in averting a catastrophe.