HT Evening News Brief Nov 20: Cyclone Akvan crosses Odisha coast, Pakistan minister in India for SCO and more
Here's a quick recap of the day's top headlines from India, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.
Good evening, readers! Here are the top stories making headlines this Thursday, November 19. From Cyclone Akvan crossing the Odisha coast to Pakistan minister Musadik Malik's first remarks after arriving in India, here is a roundup of the day's biggest developments.
Cyclone Akvan crosses Odisha coast, landfall process complete
Cyclone Akvan crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur between 7.30 am and 8.30 am on Friday, November 20, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph. In its bulletin at 11.20 am, the India Meteorological Department said the cyclone's landfall process was complete.
The cyclonic storm has weakened into a deep depression, with associated wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over south coastal Odisha, the weather office said in its 1 pm bulletin. Under the cyclone's impact, Odisha received heavy rainfall, with Patrapur in Ganjam district recording the highest downpour of 209 mm. No major damage or loss of life was reported in Odisha, state disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said. Read more here.
Pakistan minister in India for SCO Civilisational Dialogue
Deep Dive
Pakistan’s climate change minister Musadik Masood Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, becoming the first Pakistani leader to visit India in more than three years. In his first remarks, Malik said the meeting would improve all member nations' relations, and provided a “tremendous opportunity” for multilateral engagement.
Malik expressed hope that the ten member countries who have been invited for the forum will take “a macro view” and look at “all of the political issues, all of the social issues, all of the issues of conversation.” Malik will lead Pakistan’s delegation at the forum, being held from November 20-November 22. Read more here.
Myanmar calls UN court's Rohingya genocide ruling ‘unfair’
Myanmar has rejected a landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which held the country responsible for committing genocide against its Rohingya minority, as “unfair”.
Myanmar's presidential spokeswoman, Khaing Khaing Soe, on Friday, said this was not a “unanimous decision.” “Despite efforts from our side, when we look at the result, not all 15 judges agreed with the decision,” Soe said at a press conference. The ICJ on Thursday presented evidence of atrocities committed against the mostly Muslim Rohingya community during a military crackdown in Myanmar's western Rakhine state in 2017. The court said thousands of Rohingya civilians were killed, women faced widespread sexual violence and children were subjected to extreme brutality, news agency AFP reported. Read more here.
Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag enter Hong Kong open semifinals
Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open with a three-game win over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore on Friday. He will will take on the winner of the quarterfinal between Denmark's Anders Antonsen and China's third seed Zhu Xuan Chen next, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too marched into the men's doubles semifinals of the Super 500 badminton tournament with a three-game win over China's Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi. Read more here.
Charlie Puth to make India debut alongside Ellie Goulding at Johnnie & Co. Festival
American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is set to perform in India for the first time at the inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival in Mumbai on February 13, 2027. British singer Ellie Goulding will also be headlining the the event, scheduled to be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
Speaking about his India debut, Puth said, “I've heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I'm really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can't wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai." Read more here.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More