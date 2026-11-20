“It is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards across Odisha and weaken into a Deep Depression during the next 3 hours and into a Depression during the subsequent 6 hours,” the IMD said in its bulletin on Friday noon.

The storm crossed the coastline near the port town of Gopalpur between 7:30am and 8:30am, with sustained winds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph and completed landfall by 11:20 a.m., the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin.

Cyclonic storm Akvan completed its landfall along India’s eastern coast on Friday morning, sparing Odisha major damage or loss of life after authorities evacuated roughly 300,000 people from vulnerable coastal areas to safer shelters.

Odisha revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said no major damage or loss of life has been reported in the state.

Akvan was previously forecast to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, but officials said it weakened considerably on Friday morning due to vertical wind shear, a broad and poorly organised circulation, and rapid movement over the sea.

IMD said the cyclone’s current wind speed remains about 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph along and off the southern Odisha coast.

Ganjam district, which was identified as the storm’s ground zero, accounted for nearly half of the 300,000 evacuations in the state. Of the more than 4,000 pregnant women shifted to safer locations, 1,450 have delivered babies at cyclone shelters, officials said.

The state government has activated 9,341 cyclone shelters and deployed 418 teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Fire Services for rescue and relief operations, with another 28 fire service teams on standby.

Several districts, including Bhadrak, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri, have received heavy rainfall. The downpour is expected to continue for the next two days, with Bhubaneswar and Cuttack likely to receive significant rain.

Train and road transport have been disrupted across the region, with 47 trains cancelled—including 41 by the East Coast Railway—and 28 others rescheduled. The state government is coordinating with the Railways, while two senior officials are monitoring the situation round the clock from the state control room. Bus services in Ganjam district remained suspended on Friday.